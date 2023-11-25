Kamaiyah Brings Tons Of Bouncy Tracks To "Another Summer Night"

West Coast veteran MC, Kamaiyah is always bringing some bouncy and enjoyable grooves. Honestly, it is quite surprising that that the Oakland, California native has only been in the game for about seven years now. That is probably because she has a lot of projects out for everyone's listening pleasure. In fact, she is up to double digits now with her latest album.

Kamaiyah is back with her second project of the year with Another Summer Night. Her first output came as a collaborative LP. She teamed up with underground talent Jay Worthy and producing legend Harry Fraud. Jay also makes another appearance with Kamaiyah on the opening track, "Raining Game in California."

Read More: Are Lil Scrappy & Erica Dixon Together? "L&HH" Power Couple Bombarded With Questions During Solo Thanksgiving Streams

Listen To Another Summer Night By Kamaiyah

He is not the only other artist that lands on this tape. Kamayah also recruits 03 Greedo (twice) and Hott Boy Zay. It is a 17-track effort that lasts over 41 minutes. You can stream the record on your favorite DSPs, like Spotify and Apple Music. Check out the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Kamaiyah, Another Summer Night? Where does this album rank among the rest of her discography? Which songs are you liking the most so far from it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kamaiyah, as well as all of the best album drops.

Another Summer Night Tracklist:

Read More: Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Son Moroccan Makes Rap Debut At Kansas City Tour Stop