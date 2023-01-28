Still fresh off of the release of her latest EP, Kamaiyah has returned with a new single titled, “Champagne Tears.” On the track, the Oakland rapper sings about using wealth as a coping mechanism.

“The money ain’t a thing / I’m sippin’ champagne through the pain,” Kamaiyah sings on the track.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 15: Kamaiyah performs during the Treasure Island Music Festival at Treasure Island on October 15, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

She further raps, “I remain ’cause I still got sauce, bitch / Want me to fall, but I won’t though / Rapper turned mogul / About to take this shit and go global / Got the rap game in a chokehold.”

On Twitter ahead of the song’s release, Kamaiyah teased that they’d be dropping music more consistently.

“I’m focusing on dropping more consistently and not looking at that numbers,” she tweeted. “This the first time I’ve been able to just have fun and put out cool shit that I actually fuck wit.”

“Champagne Tears” arrives after Kamaiyah released the seven-track Keep It Lit EP in December. They also shared the single, “Thru The Week,” earlier this month. Looking ahead, Kamaiyah is reportedly planning on dropping an album later this year.

Since 2020, Kamaiyah has been releasing music through her own label, GRND.WRK. She launched the imprint after severing ties with both Interscope Records and 4Hunnid Records.

Check out Kamaiyah’s “Champagne Tears” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

The money ain’t a thing

I’m sippin’ champagne through the pain

No, the tears won’t fall down my eyes

