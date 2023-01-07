Oakland artist Kamaiyah is back with a hot new single fresh on the heels of her latest EP Keep It Lit. With an upbeat chorus and equally catchy lyrics, “Thru The Week” is giving fans exactly what they need to bring in the new year.

Kamaiyah’s cover art for the track features the 30-year-old cheesing and holding two phones while having her makeup applied.

The rapper initially made a name for herself in the hip-hop scene after dropping her debut mixtape A Good Night in the Ghetto in 2016. The following year, Kamaiyah was listed as a member of XXL’s Freshman Class. Her accompanying freestyle currently boasts over one million views on YouTube.

After collaborating with YG on “Why You Always Hatin?” and signing with the Compton rapper’s 4Hunnid record label, she eventually revealed that she felt “miserable” there and accused the label of pushing back a past project.

Severing ties with 4Hunnid, Kamaiyah went on to create her own record label, GRND.WRK, INC.

In a sit-down with Flaunt Magazine in 2021, Kamaiyah revealed that, as an artist, she’d much rather vent and express herself through music instead of running to tell social media about her business.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 28: Kamaiyah performs on the Flog Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

“That’s what I feel the music is for. We’ve gotten into a time now because everything’s so digital, everybody feels they have to explain themselves on social media. That’s what they try to force you to believe. Personally to me, that’s what the artistry’s for,” she stated.

“That’s what it’s created for, these platforms we have for music is diluting the game,” Kamaiyah continued, adding, “All of that social media shit, Twitter and Instagram, a n*gga will go there and explain some shit that they could’ve put in a song. What better way than the music if you’re an artist? That’s how I look at it.”

Stream "Thru The Week" down below

Quotable Lyrics:

Your momma raised a h*

And my momma raised a hustler

Thinking we the same is where you really had me f**ked

