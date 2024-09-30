Kamaiyah Delivers An Easy & Breezy Listening Experience With "Before We Party"

Kamaiyah has a cult following and it's for good reason. Overall, the Oakland, California native can give you all sorts of vibes at any given moment. She can go from funky West Coast bangers to more vibey and slowed down cuts. The latter is what she was delivering on her latest mini album, Figuring Out My Emotions . Overall, it was about all of the feelings she had dealt with recently. Her being able to switch up her style so effortlessly also leads to an exciting unpredictability factor. It seems that whenever she experiences some sort of mood swing, she becomes inspired to drop something new. That could be what has led Kamaiyah to drop off this new seven-track tape, Before We Party.

To us, this project feels like it's here to tide fans over for something in the LP format. Part of our reasoning actual comes just from the title itself. However, the tracks are also contributing to that. Given that it's just over 18 minutes long, Before We Party appears to be here for the vibes and no more than that. But to be honest, that's not a bad thing, especially when its Kamaiyah the one bringing them. She's someone you can almost always go to for crisply produced and fun tracks. That's exactly what this is, and it does it very well. Kamaiyah sadly never got the same love as some of the bigger femcees, but that doesn't bother us. She's consistent as they come and it's why we keep coming back to her projects no matter how big or small.