Kamaiyah Is In A Never-Ending Battle Of "Figuring Out Her Emotions" On Her Latest EP

After a hectic last couple of years (in a good way), Kamaiyah is keeping the wheels turning in 2024. The prolific Oakland rapper recently wrapped up the Another Summer Night Tour. It was a 20-city trek that revolved around her most recent album of the same name. It was one of two albums in 2023, with THE AM3RICAN DREAM being the other offering. That time around, she linked with Jay Worthy and producer extraordinaire, Harry Fraud. Even though last year was jam-packed, Kamaiyah is making sure to keep chugging along, and she did so by announcing Figuring Out My Emotions just a few days ago.

Part of the reason for this constant influx of projects is so the 2017 XXL Freshman can stay with the times. With the younger generations wanting new things more often, she is making sure she does not get left behind. According to Uproxx, Kamaiyah spoke with KOED about this very trend in modern music. "I don’t want to ever get complacent… because the way the industry is thriving right now is volume. It’s not the ’90s or early 2000s, like, nobody is catching a hit that lasts for a f***ing year anymore," she expressed.

Listen To Figuring Out My Emotions By Kamaiyah

"People’s attention spans are so short. If you got the attention, keep it. And only way you keep it is more s*** in their face. It’s got to be organic." She is also delivering on the latter, as this eight-track EP sees the effervescent femcee be more vulnerable and lowkey. Across the tracklist, Kamaiyah discusses the various times at which she has confronted her emotions. Whether it be self-care, romantic interests, or everything in between, she is presenting herself as an open book.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new EP Figuring Out My Emotions by Kamaiyah? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Where do you rank this project amongst the rest in her discography? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kamaiyah. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Figuring Out My Emotions Tracklist:

Be Mine Can't Lose DND Link Wit Me One & Only No Pressure Success Winter Blues

