Kamaiyah Has A Wavy & Chill Vibe With "Kaori"

Kamaiyah always carries a bubbly and free-spirited personality with her wherever she goes. The California rapper and singer has used this to her advantage over the course of her nearly decade-long career. It's led to a lot of underrated hits and some big features such as "Why You Always Hatin?" and more. The way she's pretty effortlessly able to craft catchy raps with laid-back and sometimes comedic deliveries is admirable. This allows her to work in many different tonal settings, such as a more chill hip-hop space. That's the aesthetic Kamaiyah went for on her most recent EP, Alternative Space. It's her fourth project of 2024 and it arrives just in time with 2025 around the corner.
It follows up on her more self-reflective Figuring Out My Emotions, Before We Party, and then November's Ms Everything. While this is certainly a lot of music, Kamaiyah has been keeping busy elsewhere. She dropped an accompanying documentary for Ms Everything on Christmas, and it seems that this eagerness to create is carrying into 2025. "Ms Everything Documentary dropping on Christmas and a new project Friday. Who working hard as me? 2025 we coming alive 🤍" she wrote. Hopefully we get an album in the coming months, but let's redirect our focus to Alternative Space. One reason why we love this tape is due to the instrumental palette she's presenting on it. It lives up to its name with wavy and darker productions, two ways we would describe maybe our favorite cut, "Kaori." Kamaiyah brings this speedy and confident flow to the song and it's helping us fall in love with it even more. She what she was able to deliver below.
"Kaori" - Kamaiyah
