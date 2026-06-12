Chrisean Rock Draws Line In The Sand With Blueface

The coparents haven't always seen eye-to-eye, and Chrisean Rock now says that Blueface is more concerned with being seen as a deadbeat dad.

Chrisean said she wasn't trying to make Blueface look bad, and told him that "he can still support from the outside." She admitted she let him know that she couldn't trust him because he doesn't tell the truth about how he really feels about her. She recalled when she first met Blueface when she was 19 and "he seen something in me."

Blueface has denied that Jr. is his child, a claim Rock has said is false. In a video, Rock speaks about having "tough conversations" with Blue, especially regarding their son. She said she told him that she wasn't interested in "being around nobody, for real," and wanted to lock in a schedule for Jr. to ensure they are stable and secure. "I don't need nothin' but to get right with God," she added. "That not only just made him mad, he seen it from a different angle. His perspective was basically like, 'Oh, I'm gonna look like a deadbeat if you cut me off."

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.