Chrisean Rock Draws Line In The Sand With Blueface

The volatile relationship between Chrisean Rock and Blueface played out in real-time for years. Their often abusive relationship captivated the public, from online antics to their reality television drama that caused concern. These days, Blueface is reportedly expecting his fourth child with his current girlfriend, Nevaeh, but his relationship with his son, Chrisean Jr., has been the subject of speculation.
Blueface has denied that Jr. is his child, a claim Rock has said is false. In a video, Rock speaks about having "tough conversations" with Blue, especially regarding their son. She said she told him that she wasn't interested in "being around nobody, for real," and wanted to lock in a schedule for Jr. to ensure they are stable and secure. "I don't need nothin' but to get right with God," she added. "That not only just made him mad, he seen it from a different angle. His perspective was basically like, 'Oh, I'm gonna look like a deadbeat if you cut me off."
Read More: Chrisean Rock Overcome With Emotion During Gospel Performance
Seeking A Peaceful Solution
Chrisean said she wasn't trying to make Blueface look bad, and told him that "he can still support from the outside." She admitted she let him know that she couldn't trust him because he doesn't tell the truth about how he really feels about her. She recalled when she first met Blueface when she was 19 and "he seen something in me."
"It went left, it went right. I'm who I am today." Chrisean acknowledged that Blue "played a big part" in her success and rise to fame, but for now, she just hopes for a peaceful solution. Check out her video below.