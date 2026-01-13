Chrisean Rock Overcome With Emotion During Gospel Performance

BY Caroline Fisher
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: ChriseanRock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Chrisean Rock's emotional gospel performance has earned mixed reactions from social media users, who aren't sure what to believe.

It's been a chaotic few months for Chrisean Rock. In November, Blueface was released from prison after spending roughly two years behind bars. The two of them linked up shortly after he got out, but sadly, that meet-up took a turn for the worse. Allegedly, it ended with him physically assaulting her in his kitchen, leaving her questioning everything.

"I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," she alleged. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting, I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself."

She started the removal process of her Blueface face tattoo in December, making it clear that she's ready to move on for good. It looks like she's leaning on her faith once again as she navigates all of this, as seen in a new clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

Chrisean Rock Boxing Career

In it, the mother of one is seen onstage performing her gospel single, "Yahweh." She got emotional during the performance, breaking down in tears and struggling to complete the song. The clip has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While many are happy to see her trying to make meaningful changes to her life, others have their doubts.

"She be crying and lying so this don’t move me sorry," one commenter claims. "Y’all fall for this side of her everytime 😂😂😂," another says. Someone else writes, "It’s easy to talk trash when it’s not your life’s mistakes being publicized. She’s trying. No matter if you gotta start over again and again. Keep going 👍🏾."

News of Chrisean's emotional performance comes just days after she confirmed that she signed a pro boxing deal with the XRumble Fighting Championships Boxing division. They'll host their first female Supper Middleweight Championship on April 25.

