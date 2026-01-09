Chrisean Rock Officially Signs Pro Boxing Deal Ahead Of Championship

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Chrisean Rock Signs Pro Boxing Deal Championship Pop Culture News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
This deal follows Chrisean Rock's recent sparring with Ryan Garcia and plenty of physical confrontations throughout her career.

Chrisean Rock may have thrown hands in a Compton scuffle last year, but it turns out she's taking that confrontational spirit to a professional realm. As reported by TMZ, she recently confirmed via social media that she signed a pro boxing deal with the XRumble Fighting Championships Boxing division, which will host their first female Supper Middleweight Championship on Saturday, April 25 at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Rock went with her son Chrisean Jr. and with her manager Kimberly Ross to meet with XRumble's Damon Feldman to sign the deal on Wednesday (January 7). She then took to Instagram to confirm the news last night (Thursday, January 8) as well as via a YouTube vlog.

Feldman told the outlet that Chrisean's been training in Baltimore with Gervonta Davis' former coach Calvin Ford, and that she's "in great spirits."

"Beyond grateful… my first boxing deal is finally done @xrumble_fighting_," the Baltimore native wrote in her celebratory IG post. "Thank you Jesus, thank you to my manager @kimberlyrossofficial and to my legendary coach @coachcalvinford for the love, patience, and belief. This journey means everything to me! Wassupppp Baltimore!!!"

Has Chrisean Rock Boxed Before?

Elsewhere, this news follows Chrisean Rock's recent stream with Ryan Garcia, during which he accidentally punched her in the face during a boxing sparring. He quickly apologized for the strike as an accident, and it seems like she played it off. No one faced serious injuries, but it still led to a somewhat spicy social media moment.

For those unaware, Chrisean's been taking boxing more seriously as of late, showing off various training clips on social media. While this is seemingly her first foray into this professional setting, Chrisean Rock's former partner has already gotten into this. Blueface participated in a couple of semi-pro matches before, and he reportedly has more on the way. We will see if this is just another instance of celebrity boxing or if she will go even deeper than her former boo.

In any case, this turnaround for Rock could lead to more stability, less antics, or maybe the other way around. It just depends on how she treats it and how XRumble treats her.

