It appears that we may actually see Blueface and former NBA wing Nick Young step into the boxing ring. Per an exclusive report from Chuck Creekmur at AllHipHop, the California natives are trending towards competing in March 2026. That's about the extent of the information anyone has right now though.

An exact date, time nor a venue has been set in stone. But based on Blue and Nick's past attempt to organize this and the fact that they are still trying all this time later has us predicting it's going to happen.

Also aiding our case is that Blueface himself told streamer N3on in November that him and the NBA journeyman were looking to set this up. That was reported by numerous sources, including Complex.

While on stream together, the content creator asked the rapper if he was ever going to put the gloves on again. To that he replied, "Perfect timing! Nick Young, Swaggy P we already got it lined up. He getting the first issue."

He then told N3on that March or April was the timeline, which checks out with the report.

Do Blueface & Nick Young Have Beef?

You may remember that they were set to face off in September of 2022. However, he "received a letter from the California State Athletic Commission [...] informing him his application for a pro boxing license in the state would not be granted until he appeared before the organization in October."

Also, around this time, Blue and ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock were getting into physical altercations with one another. But whether or not that contributed to the match getting axed was never confirmed.

This led to some trash talk from Nick Young who said, "He's been gettin' knocked out by his girl every day, so I think that kinda stirred him away from me. Scared, probably, but you know, the fight ain't over. We workin' on new things. I'm ready to fight whoever they put in front of me."