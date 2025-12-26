Blueface & Nick Young Reportedly On Track To Finally Box Each Other Next Year

BY Zachary Horvath 190 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
blueface
Dec 18, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing via Imagn Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 14: Blueface attends Daniels Leather Fashion Show at Blue Moon on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Blueface and Nick Young were trying to fight each other in 2022; however, the fight was eventually cancelled.

It appears that we may actually see Blueface and former NBA wing Nick Young step into the boxing ring. Per an exclusive report from Chuck Creekmur at AllHipHop, the California natives are trending towards competing in March 2026. That's about the extent of the information anyone has right now though.

An exact date, time nor a venue has been set in stone. But based on Blue and Nick's past attempt to organize this and the fact that they are still trying all this time later has us predicting it's going to happen.

Also aiding our case is that Blueface himself told streamer N3on in November that him and the NBA journeyman were looking to set this up. That was reported by numerous sources, including Complex.

While on stream together, the content creator asked the rapper if he was ever going to put the gloves on again. To that he replied, "Perfect timing! Nick Young, Swaggy P we already got it lined up. He getting the first issue."

He then told N3on that March or April was the timeline, which checks out with the report.

Read More: These Holiday Classics From J. Cole, Ye, DMX, OutKast & More Will Save Your Christmas Playlist

Do Blueface & Nick Young Have Beef?

You may remember that they were set to face off in September of 2022. However, he "received a letter from the California State Athletic Commission [...] informing him his application for a pro boxing license in the state would not be granted until he appeared before the organization in October."

Also, around this time, Blue and ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock were getting into physical altercations with one another. But whether or not that contributed to the match getting axed was never confirmed.

This led to some trash talk from Nick Young who said, "He's been gettin' knocked out by his girl every day, so I think that kinda stirred him away from me. Scared, probably, but you know, the fight ain't over. We workin' on new things. I'm ready to fight whoever they put in front of me."

Blue talked his talk to ahead of the fight as well, but there was never any real tension between the two men.

Read More: 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef: A Brief History Of Tension

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Alex Bierens de Haan / Stringer / Getty Images Sports Nick Young Jokes Blueface Canceled Fight Because "He's Been Gettin' Knocked Out By His Girl" 3.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 84.4K
John McCoy / Stringer / Getty Images Sports Nick Young Gets Meme Treatment Following Boxing Match With Malcolm Minikon 19.5K
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Beef Nick Cannon On Why 50 Cent Attacked Him On Eminem's Behalf: "That's His Boss" 20.4K
Comments 0