Chrisean Rock’s First Boxing Opponent Finally Revealed

BY Caroline Fisher
Chrisean Rock Boxing Opponent
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Chrisean Rock is scheduled to make her boxing debut with a three-round event at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino on April 25.

Chrisean Rock has been through a lot in recent years, from managing single motherhood during Blueface's prison stay to getting her tattoo of his face lasered off. Nowadays, she appears committed to changing her life for the better, and it looks like boxing might be a solid step in the right direction.

Last month, it was reported that the 25-year-old signed a pro boxing deal with the XRumble Fighting Championships Boxing division. "Beyond grateful… my first boxing deal is finally done @xrumble_fighting_," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you Jesus, thank you to my manager @kimberlyrossofficial and to my legendary coach @coachcalvinford for the love, patience, and belief. This journey means everything to me! Wassupppp Baltimore!!!"

She's set to make her debut on April 25 with a three-round event at Harrah's Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania. It will be available on pay-per-view on Triller. Yesterday (February 2), TMZ reported that a staggering 5,824 women wanted an opportunity to get in the ring with Chrisean. Ultimately, however, just one woman was selected: wrestler Zenith Zion.

Chrisean Rock Jumped

Zion seems ready for the challenge, too, issuing a warning in a promo clip. "Be prepared, Chrisean, because I'm coming to kick your ass," she declared.

News of Chrisean's boxing opponent comes just a few weeks after she was jumped by at least two women in Compton. Fortunately, it seems like she was able to walk away unscathed.

"I went to Compton for the kids no security," she revealed after the incident. "These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

