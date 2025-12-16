Chrisean Rock is one celeb who's been through quite a bit in recent months. In November, for example, her ex Blueface finally got out of prison. She reunited with the "Thotiana" rapper during a livestream shortly after, and their co-parenting relationship appeared to be as strong as ever. Unfortunately, that didn't last long, as Chrisean accused him of assault just days later.

This isn't the only obstacle the Baddies star has had to overcome recently, however. Over the weekend, she was also jumped by at least two women in Compton. Footage of the incident surfaced online almost immediately, prompting Blueface to weigh in.

He accused her of inciting the incident by playing with Los Angeles gang culture, which she denies. According to her, she even walked away with her chains.

Chrisean Rock Ryan Garcia Stream

"I went to Compton for the kids no security," she clarified. "These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

Despite all the drama, Chrisean recently decided to try something new and team up with Ryan Garcia for a Kick stream. Sadly, that took a turn for the worse, too. At one point in the stream, they sparred, which was all fun and games until someone got hurt.