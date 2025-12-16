Ryan Garcia Accidentally Punches Chrisean Rock In The Face While Sparring

BY Caroline Fisher 484 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ryan Garcia Punches Chrisean Rock Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Chrisean Rock recently teamed up with Ryan Garcia for a Kick stream, but it quickly took a turn for the worse.

Chrisean Rock is one celeb who's been through quite a bit in recent months. In November, for example, her ex Blueface finally got out of prison. She reunited with the "Thotiana" rapper during a livestream shortly after, and their co-parenting relationship appeared to be as strong as ever. Unfortunately, that didn't last long, as Chrisean accused him of assault just days later.

This isn't the only obstacle the Baddies star has had to overcome recently, however. Over the weekend, she was also jumped by at least two women in Compton. Footage of the incident surfaced online almost immediately, prompting Blueface to weigh in.

He accused her of inciting the incident by playing with Los Angeles gang culture, which she denies. According to her, she even walked away with her chains.

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Blocked From Seeing Chrisean Jr. Following Compton Brawl

Chrisean Rock Ryan Garcia Stream

"I went to Compton for the kids no security," she clarified. "These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

Despite all the drama, Chrisean recently decided to try something new and team up with Ryan Garcia for a Kick stream. Sadly, that took a turn for the worse, too. At one point in the stream, they sparred, which was all fun and games until someone got hurt.

The pro boxer accidentally hit Chrisean in the face, leaving her stunned. He quickly apologized, making it clear that it was a total accident. "Nah, I didn't mean to hit you," he said, as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "Oh my God, I'm sorry!" Luckily, it looks like she wasn't seriously hurt and was able to laugh off the accidental jab.

Read More: Chrisean Rock & Blueface Trade Blows After She Gets Jumped In Compton

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GettyImages-2221234336 (1) Pop Culture Karlissa Saffold Blocked From Seeing Chrisean Jr. Following Compton Brawl 476
Chrisean Rock Untouched Chains Compton Brawl Hip Hop News Music Chrisean Rock Flexes Her Untouched Chains After Compton Fight 1.7K
Chrisean Rock Blueface She Gets Jumped Compton Hip Hop News Music Chrisean Rock & Blueface Trade Blows After She Gets Jumped In Compton 8.9K
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Music Blueface’s Mother Slams Chrisean Rock For Fueling Marriage Rumors With Name Change 1.8K
Comments 0