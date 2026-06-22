Chrisean Rock and Blueface's turbulent relationship might be over, but they are still very much linked to one another. Of course, they had a son together, Chrisean Jr. Meanwhile, since his release from jail last year, Rock has been dragging Blue through the mud on social media.

These two aren't going to be getting back together anytime soon. That said, it was about time that Chrisean did something about that huge Blueface tattoo that adorns her face. It is an invasive tattoo, as most face tattoo portraits tend to be.

While Chrisean had vowed to remove it ages ago, it was still very much visible. Recently, the reality TV star took to social media, where she documented the process of removing the tat. Below, you can see her at the table, grimacing in pain as the laser treatment takes its toll.

Chrisean Rock Is Done With Blueface

Chrisean had a friend with her to hold her hand throughout the painful process. For a tattoo as large and as bold as the one she currently has, it will likely take more than just a couple of appointments to get the whole thing removed.

It is the harsh reality of tattoo removal, and Chrisean Rock appears to be finding that out right now the hard way. Although given her relationship status with Blueface, it should not be surprising that she would go to great lengths to remove this era of her life.