Chrisean Rock Officially Begins The Process Of Removing Her Blueface Tattoo

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been through their fair share of issues, and now, the former is looking to move on.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface's turbulent relationship might be over, but they are still very much linked to one another. Of course, they had a son together, Chrisean Jr. Meanwhile, since his release from jail last year, Rock has been dragging Blue through the mud on social media.

These two aren't going to be getting back together anytime soon. That said, it was about time that Chrisean did something about that huge Blueface tattoo that adorns her face. It is an invasive tattoo, as most face tattoo portraits tend to be.

While Chrisean had vowed to remove it ages ago, it was still very much visible. Recently, the reality TV star took to social media, where she documented the process of removing the tat. Below, you can see her at the table, grimacing in pain as the laser treatment takes its toll.

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Chrisean Rock Is Done With Blueface

Chrisean had a friend with her to hold her hand throughout the painful process. For a tattoo as large and as bold as the one she currently has, it will likely take more than just a couple of appointments to get the whole thing removed.

It is the harsh reality of tattoo removal, and Chrisean Rock appears to be finding that out right now the hard way. Although given her relationship status with Blueface, it should not be surprising that she would go to great lengths to remove this era of her life.

As for Blueface, he doesn't seem to be paying this any mind right now. Instead, he has various other relationships to tend to.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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