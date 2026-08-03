Blueface Livid With Nevaeh After Getting His Phone Number Leaked

Blueface and his girlfriend Nevaeh have certainly had their fair share of trials and tribulations in a very short period of time. If you have been paying attention, you would know that the two have had it out for each other on live streams. Most of the time, it is because of Blue's constant habit of cheating.

For instance, he recently cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with Chrisean. This led to an apology on a live stream, although Nevaeh didn't seem too enthused about it. Regardless, they have remained together.

Now, the two have gotten into another fight, this time over what may have been a harmless mistake, once again, on a live stream. This time around, Nevaeh leaked Blue's phone number, which, of course, is a major privacy risk.

This subsequently led to a fight on stream in which Blueface called his girlfriend some pretty horrible names. Nevaeh told him to stop being disrespectful, although he ultimately refused.

Blueface Gets His Number Leaked

Blueface tried to explain the significance of what happened, with Nevaeh acknowledging that it was simply a mistake. Ultimately, it is a moment that the two of them probably want to forget.

Whether or not Blue was subjected to all sorts of weird phone calls and texts is unknown. However, once your phone number gets blasted all over the internet, it is best to just change it.