Blueface Livid With Nevaeh After Getting His Phone Number Leaked

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface was none too pleased with his girlfriend Nevaeh, as an accident on a live stream put his privacy at risk.

Blueface and his girlfriend Nevaeh have certainly had their fair share of trials and tribulations in a very short period of time. If you have been paying attention, you would know that the two have had it out for each other on live streams. Most of the time, it is because of Blue's constant habit of cheating.

For instance, he recently cheated on his pregnant girlfriend with Chrisean. This led to an apology on a live stream, although Nevaeh didn't seem too enthused about it. Regardless, they have remained together.

Now, the two have gotten into another fight, this time over what may have been a harmless mistake, once again, on a live stream. This time around, Nevaeh leaked Blue's phone number, which, of course, is a major privacy risk.

This subsequently led to a fight on stream in which Blueface called his girlfriend some pretty horrible names. Nevaeh told him to stop being disrespectful, although he ultimately refused.

Read More: Is AI Killing Creativity In Hip-Hop?

Blueface Gets His Number Leaked

Blueface tried to explain the significance of what happened, with Nevaeh acknowledging that it was simply a mistake. Ultimately, it is a moment that the two of them probably want to forget.

Whether or not Blue was subjected to all sorts of weird phone calls and texts is unknown. However, once your phone number gets blasted all over the internet, it is best to just change it.

After all, Blueface has some experience with privacy breaches. For instance, he was recently detained during a swatting incident at his home. Nevaeh was there to witness all of it, and even Child Protective Services were called. Needless to say, not the most ideal of situations.

Read More: 38 Spesh Chose Violence: Breaking Down His Beef With Jadakiss, Jim Jones & Fat Joe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Relationships Blueface & Navaeh Hash It Out Following Chrisean Rock Cheating Episode
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gossip Blueface Admits To Cheating On Nevaeh With Chrisean Rock
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gossip Blueface Gets Caught Cheating By Nevaeh In Spectacular Fashion
Comments 0