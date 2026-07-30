Blueface & Navaeh Hash It Out Following Chrisean Rock Cheating Episode

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
After cheating on Nevaeh with Chrisean Rock, Blueface has found himself trying to explain himself out of more scandal.

Blueface got himself into a world of hurt with his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh, as he admitted to cheating on her with Chrisean Rock. This comes amid Blue's refusal to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. It also comes amid investigations into the death of Chrisean's ex.

Last night, Blueface and Nevaeh hashed things out on a live stream, and it did not go so well for the rapper, who put his foot in his mouth on numerous occasions.

“You don’t go no potential, all you know how to do is suck dick,” Blueface told his girlfriend. This led to a strong response, as Nevaeh's son Superior was in the room listening.

“Don’t say no shit like that,” Nevaeh immediately replied.. “Real shit, watch your fucking mouth. Especially in front of him, don’t say that shit, bro. ‘Cause he can go to school saying some ‘sucking dick,’ like, don’t say that. I don’t even suck your dick, why are you saying that. I don’t suck dick. I’m not a dick sucker.”

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Blueface Had Some Explaining To Do

Blueface then followed this up with an apology for cheating, although Nevaeh was not buying it for one second.

“I cheated. I know. Sorry," Blueface said. However, Nevaeh came right back, stating, “There's no reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it.”

Blueface then ended the clip by saying his apology was final; take it or leave it. “I don't have intentions on going to be with somebody else. My apology… take it with honor."

The lack of remorse seems pretty clear, all things considered.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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