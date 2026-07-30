Blueface & Navaeh Hash It Out Following Chrisean Rock Cheating Episode

Blueface got himself into a world of hurt with his pregnant girlfriend Nevaeh, as he admitted to cheating on her with Chrisean Rock. This comes amid Blue's refusal to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own. It also comes amid investigations into the death of Chrisean's ex.

Last night, Blueface and Nevaeh hashed things out on a live stream, and it did not go so well for the rapper, who put his foot in his mouth on numerous occasions.

“You don’t go no potential, all you know how to do is suck dick,” Blueface told his girlfriend. This led to a strong response, as Nevaeh's son Superior was in the room listening.

“Don’t say no shit like that,” Nevaeh immediately replied.. “Real shit, watch your fucking mouth. Especially in front of him, don’t say that shit, bro. ‘Cause he can go to school saying some ‘sucking dick,’ like, don’t say that. I don’t even suck your dick, why are you saying that. I don’t suck dick. I’m not a dick sucker.”

Blueface Had Some Explaining To Do

Blueface then followed this up with an apology for cheating, although Nevaeh was not buying it for one second.

“I cheated. I know. Sorry," Blueface said. However, Nevaeh came right back, stating, “There's no reason to say sorry if you had intentions on doing it.”

Blueface then ended the clip by saying his apology was final; take it or leave it. “I don't have intentions on going to be with somebody else. My apology… take it with honor."