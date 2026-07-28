Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. As His Own And Then Immediately Takes It Back

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface is currently under scrutiny for his latest Instagram story, in which he very briefly claimed Chrisean Jr. as his son.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had their fair share of issues over the years. More recently, their animosity towards one another is due to the rapper's refusal to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own.

When Chrisean Rock was pregnant with Chrisean Jr, Blueface seemed enthused about the kid. However, in recent months, he has been claiming that the kid belongs to Chrisean's late ex, Ronnie. Even now, he refuses to claim that Chrisean Jr. is his own flesh and blood.

He wants a DNA test, but Chrisean Rock has refused. Despite all of this, they have still appeared on stream together. Blueface even claimed to have cheated on his current pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, with Rock.

Interestingly, Blueface posted a photo of Chrisean and Chrisean Jr. on his story, with the caption "My Son." This was captured by accounts like DJ Akademiks and The Neighborhood Talk. Soon after the story went viral, he deleted it.

Read More: Rick Ross’s Greatest Strength Becomes His Achilles Heel On "Set In Stone"

Blueface Posts And Deletes Instagram Story

It's hard to say or understand what Blueface is trying to convey by switching up in such a drastic fashion. One moment he is claiming Chrisean Jr. as his, and the next moment he is taking it back. Was the story posted by accident? It's hard to say, as he has not commented on the matter.

Overall, this is just part of the unfortunate saga of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock situation. Things continue to go unresolved, and these kinds of posted and deleted Instagram stories serve no one.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the hip-hop world.

Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
92.3 Real Street Festival Relationships Blueface Says Chrisean Rock DNA Test Was Iffy As She Likes Post Claiming The Rapper Is Not Chrisean Jr.'s Dad
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Relationships Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Thought She Got With Lil Baby, Driven To Tears By Custody Threats
chrisean rock kids Relationships Chrisean Rock Kids: Does The Viral Star Have Any Children?
Normal Culture Presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show Hosted By Winnie Stackz Gossip Chrisean Rock Reveals Why She Still Hasn't Removed Hospital Bracelet
Comments 0