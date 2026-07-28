Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. As His Own And Then Immediately Takes It Back

Blueface is currently under scrutiny for his latest Instagram story, in which he very briefly claimed Chrisean Jr. as his son.

It's hard to say or understand what Blueface is trying to convey by switching up in such a drastic fashion. One moment he is claiming Chrisean Jr. as his, and the next moment he is taking it back. Was the story posted by accident? It's hard to say, as he has not commented on the matter.

When Chrisean Rock was pregnant with Chrisean Jr, Blueface seemed enthused about the kid. However, in recent months, he has been claiming that the kid belongs to Chrisean's late ex, Ronnie. Even now, he refuses to claim that Chrisean Jr. is his own flesh and blood.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!