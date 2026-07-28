Blueface Claims Chrisean Jr. As His Own And Then Immediately Takes It Back

Blueface and Chrisean Rock have had their fair share of issues over the years. More recently, their animosity towards one another is due to the rapper's refusal to claim Chrisean Jr. as his own.
When Chrisean Rock was pregnant with Chrisean Jr, Blueface seemed enthused about the kid. However, in recent months, he has been claiming that the kid belongs to Chrisean's late ex, Ronnie. Even now, he refuses to claim that Chrisean Jr. is his own flesh and blood.
He wants a DNA test, but Chrisean Rock has refused. Despite all of this, they have still appeared on stream together. Blueface even claimed to have cheated on his current pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, with Rock.
Interestingly, Blueface posted a photo of Chrisean and Chrisean Jr. on his story, with the caption "My Son." This was captured by accounts like DJ Akademiks and The Neighborhood Talk. Soon after the story went viral, he deleted it.
Blueface Posts And Deletes Instagram Story
It's hard to say or understand what Blueface is trying to convey by switching up in such a drastic fashion. One moment he is claiming Chrisean Jr. as his, and the next moment he is taking it back. Was the story posted by accident? It's hard to say, as he has not commented on the matter.
Overall, this is just part of the unfortunate saga of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock situation. Things continue to go unresolved, and these kinds of posted and deleted Instagram stories serve no one.
Stay tuned to HNHH for updates from around the hip-hop world.
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