Blueface Faces Backlash After Heated Video With Pregnant Girlfriend Surfaces

Blueface is catching criticism online after a video of him arguing with his pregnant girlfriend, Nevaeh, began circulating. The video, which was recorded on a livestream, displays Blueface asking her to clean the house and stop complaining.

In the clip, the rapper appears to use money as leverage during the argument, repeatedly bringing up the $12,000 he claims to pay her monthly.

"Who are you talking to?" Neveah asked while wondering why he was being disrespectful towards her. "I will throw juice on the carpet. I don't know who you're talking to. And you can have the next b***h clean that up."

Blueface responded, "What? You would do that? You the only b***h doing sh**. That's why you get paid the way you do."

He goes on to tell her, "You make $12,000 a month ‘cause you work for me. You do what I say,” before continuing to criticize her and compare her to other women.

The exchange escalates as Nevaeh questions whether other women in his life are also being paid. Blueface responds by doubling down, saying they aren’t getting the same amount and questioning why she’s complaining. The moment ends with him dismissing her after asking for a kiss, telling her to “get tf out.”

Read More: Nevaeh Taking A Paternity Test Amid Claims From Her Ex

Blueface And Neveah's Dynamic

The video quickly spread across social media, with many viewers calling out what they see as manipulative behavior. Critics pointed to the power dynamic in the conversation, especially given that Nevaeh is pregnant, and questioned the way financial support was being framed as control.

"I don’t feel sorry for her … she know what she sign up for," one person commented.

"This is mental anguish. Ain’t no way I could take one day of that for no amount of money," another said.

"12 thousand ain’t enough for all the disrespect," said someone else.

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Blueface’s relationships have been in the public eye. His past with Chrisean Rock frequently played out online, often sparking similar conversations around boundaries and respect. The same happened for his other baby mama, Jaidyn Alexis. Because of that history, this latest clip is hitting a nerve with fans who feel like they’ve seen this pattern before.

As of now, Blueface hasn’t directly addressed the criticism surrounding the video. Still, the reaction highlights a broader conversation about relationships, power, and how much of it plays out publicly in the social media era.