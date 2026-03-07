Blueface Reignites Chrisean Rock Drama By Claiming Junior Is Not His Son

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Blueface Chrisean Rock Drama Claiming Junior Not His Son
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
Chrisean Rock responded to Blueface's claims about Junior, saying that he's just trying to get her to crash out.

Blueface has had a lot of relationship updates to share as of late, but folks are still most curious about his coparenting dynamic with Chrisean Rock. They have been through a lot of drama in their romance, and it seems like one of their biggest points of contention has re-emerged on the Internet.

Last night (Friday, March 6), Blue took to Twitter to claim once again that he's not the biological father of their son Junior. "Jr is not my biological son RIP to his father Ronnie, he wrote. "I can no longer continue the plot. it doesn’t feel right as a present father in all my kids life to be discredited as a absence father to a child that is not biologically mine. I tried my best to fill in the blanks because his biological father is no longer with us but I can’t continue the plot. it doesn’t feel right."

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Rock responded to this via some IG Stories. She said that the California rapper has disrespected Junior in the past, that she's protecting her son from him and rejected his recent invitations, and that she won't fully engage in these presumed attempts to get a rise out of her. Chrisean also shared alleged Instagram DMs with Blueface establishing her boundaries and expressing fear of him. He responded to this by saying he wants nothing to do with them.

Who Is Chrisean Rock's Ex, Ronnie?

For those unaware, this is far from the first chapter in Blueface and Chrisean Rock's Junior paternity saga. He previously claimed he wasn't the father months after childbirth, which she responded to with proof of an alleged paternity test proving his parentage in February of last year. During a stream last November, Blue claimed Junior and dismissed rumors about a paternity dispute.

Chrisean Rock's ex Karon "Ronnie" Cann passed away last year, and he (also referred to as Ronny) had also claimed that he was the real father of Junior. We will see if there are any other updates in this saga or if this really is an attempt to stir the pot and get a reaction.

