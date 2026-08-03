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Phone number leak
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Blueface Livid With Nevaeh After Getting His Phone Number Leaked
Blueface was none too pleased with his girlfriend Nevaeh, as an accident on a live stream put his privacy at risk.
By
Alexander Cole
August 03, 2026