NLE Choppa Shares Unexpected Message After Dissing Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface has been involved in his fair share of beef over the years. In 2024, for example, he dissed NLE Choppa with a bar about the mother of his child on a remix of Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie." The two men have been at odds ever since. Now, however, it looks like they might finally be ready to put their feud to rest.

Recently, NLE Choppa even issued an apology to Blueface's ex, Chrisean Rock, for insulting their child. In a clip shared by Watch Live Bitez, he explains that he regrets it, as neither she nor her son deserved it. He even commends the mother of one for turning her life around by leaning into her faith and focusing on her family.

"I see you trying your best to be great, I see you trying, and I salute you," he admitted. "I feel like I was like a test on your spirit at that moment, and you passed it with grace."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Scolds Blueface For Abandoning His Son With Chrisean Rock

What Did NLE Choppa Say About Chrisean Jesus?

As for what NLE Choppa said about Chrisean Jesus in the first place, he suggested that the child could allegedly be disabled after Blueface challenged him to a boxing match.

"How ’bout this,” he began at the time. “Take your son and stand him behind my son, and let’s see which one of them muthaf**ka know how to operate... Let’s see which one of them can hold their head up, f**k ni**a. How ’bout that?...Your priorities is f**ked up. Go worry about lil’ cripple.”

NLE Choppa apologized to Blueface for the jab on his Instagram Story last month. "Me and blue handling that fsfs," he wrote. "Last time we had words he apologized for bringing my mom in stuff I owe you the same respect. I apologize for what I said about your son @bluefasebabvv. From the heart. I texted this message in private but wanted to do the same publicly."