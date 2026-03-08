DJ Akademiks Scolds Blueface For Abandoning His Son With Chrisean Rock

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
DJ Akademiks Scolds Blueface Abandoning Son With Chrisean Rock
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Chrisean Rock blasted Blueface for claiming their son Junior isn't his, whereas Blue's mom Karlissa Saffold slammed DJ Akademiks' criticisms.

Blueface recently took to Twitter to allege once again that his son with Chrisean Rock, Chrisean Malone Jr., is not his. Rather, he claimed that he kept up with an act and that the child's real father is Chrisean's deceased ex, Karon "Ronny" Cann. Rock did not take long to respond to the California rapper, calling him a liar and detailing his alleged negative treatment of them via messages, actions, and more. As it turns out, DJ Akademiks thinks there's something more important at play here rather than just a paternity dispute: a lack of a present father figure.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the commentator scolded Blue on his recent livestream for not claiming his son. "The kid that developmentally needs help, you're going to just be like, 'Oh, that's not mine,' and just move on? That's a deadbeat dad," he expressed, via DJ Akademiks TV on IG. "Your attention should go mostly to the kid that's most in need. Your other kids look completely fine."

"I feel bad for the kid," Ak added. "Blueface is a clown, too... We not believing this, 'The real father dead.' You know that's your kid. Maybe you got some problem with Chrisean, [but] it's kind of lame you're not trying to claim your kid. You the one that was with her drinking and smoking. It's your fault too. Y'all over here treating a kid like it's content. That's lame... Stop having babies on stream. You trying to not claim fatherhood of a kid that you f***ed up his life. With Chrisean. Both of y'all. She now going to God... Now you got another girl pregnant... Go to some parent classes... You can tell Blueface gon' be a f**k-up as a parent."

How Many Kids Does Blueface Have?

Later, Blue's mother Karlissa Saffold clapped back at Ak. She told him to stop claiming he influenced Chrisean drinking and smoking during her pregnancy, clapping back at fans in her social media comments as well.

Elsewhere, DJ Akademiks' other claims about Blueface are not related to this. He accused Wack 100 of stealing money from Blue, which he staunchly denied.

The California rapper has two children with Jaidyn Alexis, their son Javaughn and their daughter Journey, in addition to his son Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr. with Chrisean Rock. She has disputed his claims that he's not Junior's real father by providing proof of DNA testing.

