Kai Cenat Finally Puts An End To Gigi Alayah-NBA YoungBoy Rumors

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers in the world, and he is finally back from his hiatus. A few weeks ago, he announced the return of Streamer University. This led to various streams in which Cenat was looking for fresh talent and new students to enroll in the classes.

Overall, these streams were a massive success. Thousands of enthusiastic young streamers turned up for the auditions, and it seems like this year's edition of Stream University will be even bigger than the last.

On Monday night, Cenat made his official return to desktop streaming. He was finally back in his room, in front of his computer. It was here that he was able to address his fans and discuss his upcoming project. It was also an opportunity to discuss some of the drama that took place while he was away.

For instance, when Kai stopped streaming, he was in the midst of a breakup with Gigi Alayah. At the time, rumors started floating around that Alayah cheated with NBA YoungBoy. Cenat never addressed these allegations, and fans kept floating theories. Well, on Monday, Cenat put an end to the speculation, revealing that Alayah never stepped outside of their relationship.

Kai Cenat Apologizes To Gigi Alayah

Additionally, Cenat issued a heartfelt apology to Gigi Alayah. He revealed that she was upset with his lack of commentary on the matter. Fans continued to speculate, and they directed hate her way. Cenat is deeply sorry for the pain this caused and has decided to speak out to make things right.

Artists like Lil Tjay have taken advantage of this situation in recent months. For instance, the artist posted alleged screenshots of his messages with Gigi Alayah, all in a bid to make Cenat upset.

Now that Cenat has cleared the air, his biggest haters can put this chapter to rest.