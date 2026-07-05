Kai Cenat Announces Official Comeback Stream For Streamer University

Kai Cenat has been busy with his Vivet brand and other endeavors, but he's finally streaming again for the first time in nine months. What's more is that his comeback will be for one of his most successful endeavors yet: Streamer University. The first go-around went by in a big way, and hopefully the second is just as compelling.

Via Twitter, the Twitch giant announced he will be hosting his comeback stream on both Twitch and YouTube. It will begin tomorrow (Monday, July 6) at 8PM EST.

More specifically, Kai said he will be revealing the students and professors that will be participating in this year's Streamer University. Last year had some big names in the streaming world, and there were few who didn't show up at the event or come up in one way or another.

As such, fans are very excited to see what's in store and are looking forward to Cenat's first stream in a long time. While this all connects to the larger Streamer University plan, folks hope this indicates he will stream more regularly in the near future.

Why Did Kai Cenat Stop Streaming?

For those unaware, the New York native had stopped streaming to focus on his fashion endeavors with Vivet and to just take a break from how exhausting and draining it can be to call yourself one of the biggest streamers in the world. Now, it seems like he's ready to take the Internet world by storm again.

Kai Cenat recently reviewed Streamer University applications, which emerged in a few different ways. Auditions seemed to be the main course of action, and it led to some hilarious rejections at the expense of Adrien Broner, Deen The Great, and others.

But there's also some alleged drama concerning Kai Cenat's Streamer University, although it's mostly about completely unrelated beef. Soulja Boy recently accused DDG of getting him banned from auditions and went off on the streaming world in response.

That doesn't have anything to do with Kai. But it's the type of drama he seems ready to tackle with this next Streamer University "semester," which we will learn more about tomorrow.