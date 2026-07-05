Kai Cenat Announces Official Comeback Stream For Streamer University

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kai Cenat Announce Comeback Stream Streamer University
Feb 14, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Kai Cenat (3) of Team Bonds during introductions before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kai Cenat will return to Twitch for the first time in nine months to reveal the professors and students at Streamer University.

Kai Cenat has been busy with his Vivet brand and other endeavors, but he's finally streaming again for the first time in nine months. What's more is that his comeback will be for one of his most successful endeavors yet: Streamer University. The first go-around went by in a big way, and hopefully the second is just as compelling.

Via Twitter, the Twitch giant announced he will be hosting his comeback stream on both Twitch and YouTube. It will begin tomorrow (Monday, July 6) at 8PM EST.

More specifically, Kai said he will be revealing the students and professors that will be participating in this year's Streamer University. Last year had some big names in the streaming world, and there were few who didn't show up at the event or come up in one way or another.

As such, fans are very excited to see what's in store and are looking forward to Cenat's first stream in a long time. While this all connects to the larger Streamer University plan, folks hope this indicates he will stream more regularly in the near future.

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Why Did Kai Cenat Stop Streaming?

For those unaware, the New York native had stopped streaming to focus on his fashion endeavors with Vivet and to just take a break from how exhausting and draining it can be to call yourself one of the biggest streamers in the world. Now, it seems like he's ready to take the Internet world by storm again.

Kai Cenat recently reviewed Streamer University applications, which emerged in a few different ways. Auditions seemed to be the main course of action, and it led to some hilarious rejections at the expense of Adrien Broner, Deen The Great, and others.

But there's also some alleged drama concerning Kai Cenat's Streamer University, although it's mostly about completely unrelated beef. Soulja Boy recently accused DDG of getting him banned from auditions and went off on the streaming world in response.

That doesn't have anything to do with Kai. But it's the type of drama he seems ready to tackle with this next Streamer University "semester," which we will learn more about tomorrow.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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