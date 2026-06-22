DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Will Not Be Attending Streamer University

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks is a prime candidate for Kai Cenat's Streamer University, although he has decided not to participate.

While DJ Akademiks first became famous thanks to his YouTube videos, he now occupies his time within the streaming world. Overall, this has proven to be a more lucrative endeavor. Moreover, it allows him to go in-depth on specific topics while he engages directly with his audience.

At this point, Akademiks can firmly call himself a streamer. Therefore, he is technically eligible to either enroll or teach at Streamer University. Kai Cenat is currently recruiting for the second season of his popular show, and Akademiks is among the streamers fans would like to see on the broadcast.

However, it doesn't appear as though the feeling is particularly mutual. While Akademiks acknowledges that Stramer University is dope, he has little interest in actually attending. During his most recent stream, he made it clear as to why this is the case. Ultimately, he feels as though he might get backdoored by Cenat's good friend, Tylil.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

DJ Akademiks Is Afraid of Tylil

This comment may seem like a random accusation or grievance, although there is some history here. Back in January, Akademiks accused Tylil of having a goon punch him in the face. Ak said this happened during a night out in New York. Clearly, Ak still has this incident at the top of his mind and is not interested in it ever happening again.

The catalyst for this alleged incident was a rumored argument that took place during Adin Ross's Brand Risk event, which featured a fight between Adam22 and Jason Luv. At this time, it is unclear what the alleged argument was about.

All this to say, don't expect DJ Akademiks to be at Streamer University. Instead, it appears as though he has other projects on his mind.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
GettyImages-2233413133 (1) Pop Culture DJ Akademiks Alleges He Was Punched By Tylil’s Goon
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Kai Cenat: All About The Famed Streamer & Super Influencer
DDG Kai Cenat India Love Top Streamer University Channels Viral News Viral DDG, Kai Cenat, India Love & More Top Streamer University's Most Watched Channels List
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 1