DJ Akademiks Reveals Why He Will Not Be Attending Streamer University

While DJ Akademiks first became famous thanks to his YouTube videos, he now occupies his time within the streaming world. Overall, this has proven to be a more lucrative endeavor. Moreover, it allows him to go in-depth on specific topics while he engages directly with his audience.

At this point, Akademiks can firmly call himself a streamer. Therefore, he is technically eligible to either enroll or teach at Streamer University. Kai Cenat is currently recruiting for the second season of his popular show, and Akademiks is among the streamers fans would like to see on the broadcast.

However, it doesn't appear as though the feeling is particularly mutual. While Akademiks acknowledges that Stramer University is dope, he has little interest in actually attending. During his most recent stream, he made it clear as to why this is the case. Ultimately, he feels as though he might get backdoored by Cenat's good friend, Tylil.

DJ Akademiks Is Afraid of Tylil

This comment may seem like a random accusation or grievance, although there is some history here. Back in January, Akademiks accused Tylil of having a goon punch him in the face. Ak said this happened during a night out in New York. Clearly, Ak still has this incident at the top of his mind and is not interested in it ever happening again.

The catalyst for this alleged incident was a rumored argument that took place during Adin Ross's Brand Risk event, which featured a fight between Adam22 and Jason Luv. At this time, it is unclear what the alleged argument was about.