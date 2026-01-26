DJ Akademiks Alleges He Was Punched By Tylil’s Goon

DJ Akademiks is accusing streamer Tylil of sending a goon after him to try and beat him up. The content creator is a close friend of Kai Cenat's and according to Soap Central, the latter reached out to check on Ak. As the hip-hop reporter describes in a recent livestream, "Kai Cenat called me the day after 'You good?' I said I'm good. He said 'I heard some sh*t happened.' I said 'Yeah, I think your man's backdoored me, gang.'"

Allegedly, Ak and Tylil got into some argument at Adin Ross's Brand Risk event. Whether it was the Adam22 and Jason Luv fight itself or some sort of afterparty is unclear. Nevertheless, based on his account, that alleged altercation is what caused things to escalate.

Akademiks claims the content creator sent someone after him to punch him while he was in his car with his security team outside the event. However, no one, including Ak, knew who the person was just yet. So, as he explains in the clip below caught by FearBuck, he asked his team to spin back and investigate who tried to swing on them after driving a block up the road.

His security guard called Ak back and told him, "'Yo, Ak, the n**** who swung at you. He's in a Lambo out front with Tylil.'"

Ak then tried allegedly tried to call Tylil multiple times, but to no avail. As of yet, it doesn't appear that Tylil has responded to the journalist's story.

DJ Akademiks Is Beefing With Lil Baby

While it's all a bit confusing already, making things even muddier is that this goon may also have affiliations with Lil Baby.

Akademiks sounded off on the rapper for also allegedly sending someone to fight him in Miami where the Brand Risk event was held. Him and Baby haven't been on the best of terms as of late, but this really amplified their fractured relationship.

Ak went on a rampage shouting, "You ducked and then had your p**sy a*s assistant— I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck. I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."