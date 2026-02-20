DJ Akademiks Announces He's Making An AI Album To Diss Lil Baby

Since late January, DJ Akademiks has been on Lil Baby's neck after one of his assistant's, K-Rich, claimed to slap him. This led to a tense response from the streamer and independent hip-hop journalist. "You ducked and then had your p**sy a*s assistant—I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak declared. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

He added, "I'm gonna make this loud. You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p**sy or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p**sy a*s n****. He thought we was cool.'"

Ak would eventually get what he wanted out of the Atlanta rapper, as the latter accepted his boxing challenge. Adin Ross, who runs his own promotion company, stepped in to try and organize a match. However, due to Baby's steep asking price of $40 million, it appears that led to it being cancelled per Akademiks.

As he explains in a recent livestream clip caught by his secondary page, Akademiks TV, he says "Lil Bebe" set that high price to say that he doesn't want any smoke.

Why Are Lil Baby & DJ Akademiks Beefing?

With that in mind, Ak claims he went down a "rabbit hole" recently to come up with events triathlon or Olympics style to replace the boxing matchup. He says he thought about a math challenge, spelling bee, on top of the fight, which he confidently believes he would have won all three for various reasons.

To "level the playing field" for his longtime foe, Ak distastefully jokes they could have done a pill popping contest and also a rap battle.

However, he's revealed that he's ditching that idea after the recent NFL player shooting news. Instead, he's thinking about bringing back his rapping alter ego, Lil Ak, so he can drop an AI diss album/song. Earlier in the clip, he states that AI is the future in some regard and that it can write better than "95% of rappers."

He believes that Lil Baby is "p**sy" so he's now going to press his buttons and see if he's willing to respond verbally since he won't meet him in the ring.

If you remember Lil Ak dropped songs like "Blues Clues," "Triggers," and "Lanes," in the late 2010s.