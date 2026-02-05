Adin Ross Claims Lil Baby Demanded $40 Million For DJ Akademiks Fight

BY Caroline Fisher
Lil Baby $40 Million DJ Akademiks Fight
Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby
During a recent stream, Adin Ross provided fans with an update on the boxing match DJ Akademiks challenged Lil Baby to.

Last month, Lil Baby's assistant K-Rich claimed to have slapped DJ Akademiks. This prompted a fiery response from the internet personality, who insists it never happened. "You ducked and then had your p***y a** assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," he said during a livestream. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

"I'm gonna make this loud," he continued. "You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p***y or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p***y a** n***a. He thought we was cool.'"

Adin Ross later claimed that Lil Baby would be willing to box Ak under one condition. According to him, this condition is money, and a lot of it at that.

Is DJ Akademiks Boxing Lil Baby?

"He said he's down to box Akademiks for the right bag," Ross explained. "Like straight up, he said, 'I'll do it for the right money.' [...] So I need someone to tell me who to hit up to make this happen." Now, however, Ross is saying that the match will more than likely not happen. Apparently, Baby demanded a whopping $40 million for it, which he's unable to come up with.

"When I went to Lil Baby, I thought that we could make this fight happen," he said, as seen in a clip shared by Kurrco on Twitter/X. "I wanted to give him a real number, but $30 million to $40 million, I can't do that right now. When you're Lil Baby and you're a rapper and you have cred, you can't blow that."

"I can't do it," he continued. "I wish I had the money to do it, I'd pay for it. I just think Lil Baby doesn't want to be on this internet sh*t, he doesn't want to f*ck with it."

