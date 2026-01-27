Lil Baby Accepts DJ Akademiks' Boxing Challenge, But Only On One Condition

BY Caroline Fisher
Lil Baby DJ Akademiks Boxing
Dec 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Lil Baby walks court-side during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
DJ Akademiks and Lil Baby are currently at odds, but it looks like they might sort out their differences in the ring sometime soon.

DJ Akademiks almost always has a bone to pick with someone in the industry, and this week, it looks like that person is Lil Baby. Recently, he hopped online to air out his grievances with him. Apparently, Quality Control Music paid him thousands to promote Baby's music and to squash their beef.

He challenged the Atlanta-born performer to a fight, accusing him of backdooring him and more. "You ducked and then had your p***y a** assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak declared. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

"I'm gonna make this loud," he continued. "You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p***y or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p***y a** n***a. He thought we was cool.'"

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends Rod Wave During His Fiery Takedown Of Lil Baby

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby Beefing?

Now, it looks like Akademiks has finally gotten the response he was looking for. During a recent livestream, Adin Ross claimed that he spoke with Lil Baby on the phone. According to him, he isn't against a boxing match, though it will come at a cost.

"He said he's down to box Akademiks for the right bag," Ross explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV on Instagram. "Like straight up, he said, 'I'll do it for the right money.'"

"So I need someone to tell me who to hit up to make this happen," he added. "He's like, 'You know what, Adin, get back to me in a few days with an offer. So I need help, guys. We have to offer him some sh*t, you know? He'll make some money, Ak will make some money, I make some money.'"

Ak has yet to issue a response. As for why he's beefing with Baby in the first place, someone from the rapper's crew allegedly slapped him in Miami recently, which he explained in a clip shared by XXL.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Wishes Death On Lil Baby’s Family, Claims Next Album Will Be “Garbage”

