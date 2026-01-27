DJ Akademiks almost always has a bone to pick with someone in the industry, and this week, it looks like that person is Lil Baby. Recently, he hopped online to air out his grievances with him. Apparently, Quality Control Music paid him thousands to promote Baby's music and to squash their beef.

He challenged the Atlanta-born performer to a fight, accusing him of backdooring him and more. "You ducked and then had your p***y a** assistant-- I'll squabble with you any time. You’re scrawny as f*ck. You're a drug addict, stupid as f*ck," Ak declared. "I've been on that. You DM me, 'Where you at?' I DM you where I'm gonna be at. You never showed up, and you said I was trolling. I will wash you anywhere."

"I'm gonna make this loud," he continued. "You gotta respond to this. You're gonna either be p***y or you're gonna stand on it and say, 'I did backdoor that p***y a** n***a. He thought we was cool.'"

Why Are DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby Beefing?

Now, it looks like Akademiks has finally gotten the response he was looking for. During a recent livestream, Adin Ross claimed that he spoke with Lil Baby on the phone. According to him, he isn't against a boxing match, though it will come at a cost.

"He said he's down to box Akademiks for the right bag," Ross explained, as seen in a clip shared by Akademiks TV on Instagram. "Like straight up, he said, 'I'll do it for the right money.'"

"So I need someone to tell me who to hit up to make this happen," he added. "He's like, 'You know what, Adin, get back to me in a few days with an offer. So I need help, guys. We have to offer him some sh*t, you know? He'll make some money, Ak will make some money, I make some money.'"