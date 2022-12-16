DJ Akademiks has been quite the trending topic over the past few days.

As he continues to run his mouth on his Twitch streams, he’s not backing down when it comes to his recent beef with Lil Baby.

Rapper Lil Baby performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

He hosted one of his notorious online sessions yesterday (December 15). During it, the media personality alleged that the “Yes Indeed” rapper won’t actually fight him.

In clips shared on social media, the streamer says he was serious about wanting to fight Lil Baby.

He went as far as to reveal that he even sent the 28-year-old an address to pull up to.

“Apparently he messaged me yesterday when I was on stream, right? He said, ‘Yo, send the addy.’ I guess people went viral with this whole thing when I said I’ll box him. I will box him!” he exclaimed.

After proceeding to send him an addy in the DMs, the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker never showed up.

“I really think the majority of these rappers without their crews and no guns, really ain’t all sh*t, I’m sorry. And if a n***a beat my ass.. trust me, I’m funny enough, I’ll joke about it,” Ak continued.

Furthermore, the former Everyday Struggle host says that Baby lied about being in New York.

While showing the DMs to the camera, we can see that Akademiks wrote “I love u too. Lmk if u in NY.” This came as a response to the Atlanta native’s “Send me the addy!!”

The media personality insists he was then sent a fake address and that the rapper even deleted messages afterwards.

Akademiks says him and Lil Baby were supposed to meet up to fight today, but Baby never showed up.👀😳 pic.twitter.com/uGdkiCuFOj — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) December 16, 2022

This beef seemingly all began earlier this year. Upon dropping his third studio album, It’s Only Me, in October, fans were quick to point out Lil Baby dissing Akademiks.

On “From Now On,” he raps “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me / Brodie ready to eat for a twenty piece / I ain’t got nothin’ to say to you mini-mes.”

Only a few songs farther down the tracklist, he adds more. “Akademiks, n***as think they can’t get touched / I don’t be on compuers much, CED turned me on to YouTube,” he raps on “Top Priority.”

Although he initially laughed it off, it now appears as though the streamer wants the smoke.

In another streamed tirade earlier this week, he threatened to choke Lil Baby to death.

At the end of the day, it seems like the “Yes Indeed” rapper isn’t really taking all of this too seriously.

Do you think these two will finally squash their beef? Comment down below and make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.