Akademiks wants to go blow-for-blow with Lil Baby following the release of It’s Only Me.

Baby dropped off his third solo album in October, which contained two disses directed at the controversial figure. Baby didn’t throw subliminals, either. The rapper fired back at the media personality for stating that he’s richer than him on “From Now On.” “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” he raps. Then, he mentions the media figure on “Top Priority” when he raps, “Akademiks n****s think they can’t get touched/ I don’t be on computers much, CED turnt me on to YouTube.”

Though the streamer is a well-documented fan of Baby’s music, it’s clear that Baby’s bars soured his appreciation. Since the album dropped, the Off The Record host dissed Baby on numerous occasions. During one stream, he called the ATL rapper “short bus baby” and questioned his intellect.

In a recent live stream, Akademiks took it a step further. The beef may have began with words but the former Everyday Struggle host made it clear that he wants all the smoke. In fact, he went as far as saying that he would choke the rapper to death.

“I will fight Lil Baby for free or for money,” Ak said. “I just wanna get in the ring with him. You don’t got no 4PF, n***a, I will choke you to death. I will punch you in your face. You’re not doing shit. Stop it. You’re a fucking retarded rapper, you can’t do shit. Stop it. Who gon’ stand on that?”

Ak said that he was putting this out in the world before questioning other rappers who he’s challenged to scrap with.

“I’m putting this out on public media, n***a. If Lil Baby really thought it was some shit, he’d be like, ‘Yo Ak, let’s really get into it,’” he continued. “I’ve said this shit mad times. Have you heard any rapper say, ‘Yo Ak, well fuck it then, let’s get it in.’ Not one of these n***as, bro. Not one of them.”

No word from Lil Baby. But, considering that Akademiks’ previously said that he’d testify against the rapper, it seems unlikely that Baby will respond.