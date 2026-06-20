Soulja Boy Claims DDG Got Him Banned From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

"DDG, you is a b***h," he expressed in a livestream clip caught by Livebitez. "On my mama, you a b***h. You gon' call Kai Cenat and tell them you scared for your life, don't let Soulja Boy in the building... Whoever need to send this clip to them, whatever y'all need to do, send it to them. From this day forward, f**k y'all n***as. Straight up, f**k y'all n***as. DDG, Kai Cenat, Deshae [Frost], all y'all little streamer n***as, bruh, stay on that side. And that's on my little brother's grave. Stay on that side. Y'all n***as lame as hell, bruh. On God."

We will see if either Kai or the Michigan rapper and streamer has anything to say about these claims.

DDG's Beef With Soulja Boy

For those unaware, Soulja Boy's beef with DDG started back in 2024 when the former clowned the latter for gifting his baby boy a Ferrari. But that wasn't what really sparked a back-and-forth.

Rather, it was the two artists trading insults, condemnations, and trolls about their domestic violence allegations and other claims of abuse, mistreatment, and more. Other allegations emerged about Soulja allegedly sleeping with India Love back in the day, which he believes may have prompted some jealousy.

From there, DDG has kept trolling Soulja Boy, and this is the "Crank Dat" artist's latest clap-back in this back and forth. We will see if anything else develops from here, although we doubt things will re-escalate to the tensions of the first half of 2025.