Soulja Boy Claims DDG Got Him Banned From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg-rolling-loud-2025-3
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 15: Rapper, DDG, performs during Day 1 of the Rolling Loud Cali 2025 festival, in Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Frankie Perez/HotNewHipHop)
Security turned Soulja Boy away at Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions, and he's placing the blame for that on DDG.

Soulja Boy previously criticized the pivot away from streaming that has led Kai Cenat to focus on other endeavors. It might have manifested into Soulja not being allowed to try out for Streamer University, but there might be another reason. The rapper claimed his previous foe DDG might have been the one who closed the door on him.

"DDG, you is a b***h," he expressed in a livestream clip caught by Livebitez. "On my mama, you a b***h. You gon' call Kai Cenat and tell them you scared for your life, don't let Soulja Boy in the building... Whoever need to send this clip to them, whatever y'all need to do, send it to them. From this day forward, f**k y'all n***as. Straight up, f**k y'all n***as. DDG, Kai Cenat, Deshae [Frost], all y'all little streamer n***as, bruh, stay on that side. And that's on my little brother's grave. Stay on that side. Y'all n***as lame as hell, bruh. On God."

We will see if either Kai or the Michigan rapper and streamer has anything to say about these claims.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

DDG's Beef With Soulja Boy

For those unaware, Soulja Boy's beef with DDG started back in 2024 when the former clowned the latter for gifting his baby boy a Ferrari. But that wasn't what really sparked a back-and-forth.

Rather, it was the two artists trading insults, condemnations, and trolls about their domestic violence allegations and other claims of abuse, mistreatment, and more. Other allegations emerged about Soulja allegedly sleeping with India Love back in the day, which he believes may have prompted some jealousy.

From there, DDG has kept trolling Soulja Boy, and this is the "Crank Dat" artist's latest clap-back in this back and forth. We will see if anything else develops from here, although we doubt things will re-escalate to the tensions of the first half of 2025.

As for Kai Cenat's Streamer University, this is a big way for him to return to the streaming world. That endeavor was one of his most successful and notable as its first installment, so a double-down should be very fun. In any case, it seems like Soulja Boy won't be a part of it.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy DDG Beef India Love Hip Hop News Gossip Soulja Boy Claims DDG Beef Stems From Alleged India Love Hookup
DDG Internet Beef Streamer University Pop Culture News Pop Culture DDG Teaches Class How To Win Internet Beef At Streamer University
Drake Praise India Love DDG Hip Hop News Viral Drake Shares Passionate Praise For India Love And Fans Can't Help But Feel Bad For DDG
DDG Calls Soulja Boy Poor Hip Hop News Music DDG Calls Soulja Boy “Poor” After Getting Threatened Over Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations
Comments 0