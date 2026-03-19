Soulja Boy Unleashes On Kai Cenat Over His “Hate Wall”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Kai Cenat Hate Wall
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Soulja Boy attends the Fanfix Moxy Unleash Halloween Party 2024 at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on October 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Fanfix + Moxy + Unleash)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Soulja Boy is almost always beefing with someone, and this week, he appears to have set his sights on Kai Cenat.

Soulja Boy has gone on plenty of fiery rants over the years, and his latest one is directed at none other than Kai Cenat. During a recent livestream, he went off on the internet personality, criticizing him for the "hate wall" he showed his followers earlier this year. It features printed-out hate comments about his transition into fashion, and according to him, it helps motivate him to be the best he can be.

“I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it,” he declared at the time. "I used to struggle with caring about what people thought. [...] I’ve got a wall of all the hate that I received, to motivate me even more.”

While many found this concept to be inspiring, Soulja Boy begs to differ. In a clip shared by Kurrco, he mocks Cenat for everything he said about the hate wall, making it clear that he finds it laughable.

Read More: Soulja Boy Says The AirJordan 13 "Flint" Inspired "Crank Dat"

Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming?

“How the f*ck you get a million subscribers then you talking about 'I quit,'" he asked. "You ain't streamed in 6 months… Create the content, weirdo.”

Cenat announced his pivot into fashion in January, revealing that he would be taking a step back from streaming to focus on his clothing brand without quitting altogether.

“I quit… thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared of stepping out of that box to try new things,” he said. “I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life.”

"When I look at a brand, I also perceive it and look at it like it’s a perfect brand because they make it look so easy," he added. "I want mine to be, they see everything, they see like, when I fail, they see when I achieve, they see when I’m doubting myself, and they see when I overcome it.”

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Kai Cenat Hate Wall Inspiration Controversial Vivet Pivot Streetwear Kai Cenat Shows Off "Hate Wall" As Inspiration For Controversial Vivet Pivot
Kai Cenat Original Content Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music Kai Cenat Has A Hard Time Reviewing The New Lil Baby Album
2022 YouTube Streamy Awards - Arrivals Pop Culture Kai Cenat: All About The Famed Streamer & Super Influencer
Comments 1