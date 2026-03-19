Soulja Boy Unleashes On Kai Cenat Over His “Hate Wall”

Soulja Boy has gone on plenty of fiery rants over the years, and his latest one is directed at none other than Kai Cenat. During a recent livestream, he went off on the internet personality, criticizing him for the "hate wall" he showed his followers earlier this year. It features printed-out hate comments about his transition into fashion, and according to him, it helps motivate him to be the best he can be.

“I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate, you guys can find ways to weaponize it,” he declared at the time. "I used to struggle with caring about what people thought. [...] I’ve got a wall of all the hate that I received, to motivate me even more.”

While many found this concept to be inspiring, Soulja Boy begs to differ. In a clip shared by Kurrco, he mocks Cenat for everything he said about the hate wall, making it clear that he finds it laughable.

Did Kai Cenat Quit Streaming?

“How the f*ck you get a million subscribers then you talking about 'I quit,'" he asked. "You ain't streamed in 6 months… Create the content, weirdo.”

Cenat announced his pivot into fashion in January, revealing that he would be taking a step back from streaming to focus on his clothing brand without quitting altogether.

“I quit… thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m known for one thing and super scared of stepping out of that box to try new things,” he said. “I want to push limits to see how much I truly can create in life.”