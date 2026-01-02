Soulja Boy & DJ Akademiks Clash Over Divisive Take On Rappers And Streamers

Soulja Boy is as outspoken as he's ever been on social media, whether it's about his beef with Blueface or his issues with media figures like DJ Akademiks. When the commentator claimed that rappers linking up with streamers can hurt these artists' mystique and "cool" factor, Soulja responded quite negatively.

"Akademiks, you need to fix your tweets," he remarked. "Talking about all the rappers is lame 'cause they streaming and all that. Boy, shut the f**k up... B***h, you lame, n***a. Ain't no f***ing body lame. N***as can stream if they want to. F**k is you talking about? Fat piece of s**t."

As caught by Cousin Tino on Twitter, Ak responded to this on his livestream. He said the "Crank Dat" pioneer isn't part of the group he was talking about, as he didn't know he was streaming. As such, the streamer said he didn't expect an offended reaction. Also, he refuted Soulja's assessment of his comments, saying that he never said they were "lame," just that their image has sometimes been tainted by appearing on livestreams.

From there, Akademiks brought up Soulja Boy's Blueface beef, saying he should focus on the California rapper allegedly sleeping with his girl rather than this Internet dispute. Also, DJ Akademiks' assessment on these rappers, in his words, is about artists who put music first. He doesn't put Soulja in that category.

What's Soulja Boy's Beef With DJ Akademiks?

Then, Ak clowned the MC for meager business ventures while his opponent continued to criticize his perspective in the clips he was playing. He also explained his original point further, emphasizing that in his view, most rappers have a lot to lose and not much to gain from being on content creators' streams. More specifically, Akademiks brought up Playboi Carti and NBA YoungBoy as examples of people who haven't done many (if any) livestreams for a reason. Of course, there's Carti's awkward stream with Adin Ross from a while back, as well as Ross' failed attempts to stream with YoungBoy.

Ironically, despite Soulja Boy's issues with DJ Akademiks and his claim that he was the first rapper on Twitch, he did suggest that Akademiks is a big part of why streaming is so popular in hip-hop today. Finally, Ak said Soulja Boy might be up against Blueface if he chooses the right angle of a "victory lap" after Blue spent time in jail and now has to pay his former partner.