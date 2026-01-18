NLE Choppa's Mom Claims NBA YoungBoy Slept With His Child's Mother

NBA YoungBoy hasn't really paid much attention to all the smoke coming his way from NLE Choppa, now known as NLE The Great. But NLE's mother Angela Potts shocked fans over the weekend by claiming that they have more history than expected.

Specifically, she was ranting about the mother of her grandson, Marissa Da'Nae, and the mother of her granddaughter, Mariah. As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, she accused him of blocking him from seeing his son with false abandonment claims just because he allegedly wouldn't marry her.

"How the f**k he gon' call his motherf***ing kids when y'all b***hes got him on motherf***ing block?" Potts ranted. "Y'all blocked me, y'all blocked my mama... My mama love y'all, and this is how you treat her? Really? [...] I already knew what type of manipulative-a** h*es that y'all are. You want to hop on the Internet to say Chozen don't see his dad. Why? Because you don't allow him to see him. You don't want him to see him... Because he didn't want to marry you... You're f***ing crazy. You're a Looney Tune. That's why."

In addition, Potts had praise for NLE Choppa's rival NBA YoungBoy and said they don't have any real problems with him. However, she dropped a bombshell allegation. NLE's mom claimed that YB slept with one of the two mothers of his children.

"YB a good artist, we ain't got s**t against YB," she remarked. "He may have some issues, but he a good artist. But y'all want to play on the motherf***ing Internet... Y'all want to put YB in this... But everybody know you h*es f***ed with them folks. You did that. You think we don't know? [...] Everybody know that s**t. You know it. And you talking about, 'I'm finna go sue you for X, Y, Z. He spend more time thinking about YB.' No, b***h. Everybody know what the f**k you got going on, h*e. [...] Y'all b***hes done went too far. Both of y'all done went too f***ing far. This man did everything for y'all. And y'all trying to bury him and end his career on some bulls**t?"