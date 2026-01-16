Mother Of NLE Choppa's Child Said Kid Thinks Another Rapper Is His Father

NLE Choppa’s personal life is once again making waves online after new comments from the mother of his child sparked conversation across social media. Marissa Da’Nae, who shares a son with the Memphis rapper, recently claimed during a live stream that their child believes another rapper, EKT40, is actually his father. According to Marissa, her son has developed a close bond with EKT40 through frequent phone calls. She said the child will sit on the phone with him for hours, babbling about nothing, and even gets upset when the call ends. Marissa went as far as to say that her son calls EKT40 “daddy,” adding another emotional layer to the situation.

The comments quickly spread across socials. Especially given the already rocky relationship between Marissa and NLE Choppa. In recent months, Marissa has publicly accused the rapper of pushing for custody of their now two-year-old son, ChoZen Wone, while allegedly not being consistently present in the child’s life. Back in October, she took to X with a series of heated posts. She claimed Choppa was preparing legal action to pursue full custody, which only intensified online debate and speculation.

Marissa Da'Nae Explains Child's Relationship With Other Rapper

At the same time, Choppa appears to be entering a new chapter in his personal life. Just two weeks ago, the rapper announced his engagement to musician Erica Ravén. He shared photos on Instagram showing himself getting down on one knee and presenting a diamond ring. Ravén was visibly shocked before proudly showing off the sparkling engagement ring in a follow-up photo.