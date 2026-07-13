NBA YoungBoy Appears To Take A Shot At Lil Baby

BY Alexander Cole
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Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023.
Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
NBA YoungBoy has been taking shots at Future all weekend, and now, it appears as though he has smoke for Lil Baby.

NBA YoungBoy appears to be taking on all of Atlanta as of late. On Friday, he found himself dissing Future as the legendary artist dropped off his new album, The Real Me.

This subsequently led to a diss track, as well as various videos, which were posted throughout the weekend. Overall, fans were a bit taken aback by all of this. After all, it is a one-sided feud that completely came out of nowhere. The artist then went after Atlanta as a whole, which led to even more confusion.

Now, it appears as though YoungBoy is taking aim at none other than Lil Baby. We say this because the artist liked a recent video from DJ Akademiks, in which he says Baby is struggling, while Gunna is thriving.

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NBA YoungBoy Vs. Atlanta

Overall, this is just a continuation of their feud. YoungBoy has diss tracks against the likes of Lil Durk and even Lil Baby. With this Instagram like, he is simply doing what he has done in the past. Hating from up close, while also hating from afar.

The timing of all of this is certainly bizarre. Lil Baby has not dropped new music in some time. Meanwhile, Future and YoungBoy have never had tension in the past. This has all popped up out of nowhere, and YoungBoy's fans are a bit concerned about what's really going on here.

Whatever the case may be, it remains clear that YoungBoy is out for war right now. Whether or not another diss track is on the horizon remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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