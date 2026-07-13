NBA YoungBoy Appears To Take A Shot At Lil Baby

NBA YoungBoy appears to be taking on all of Atlanta as of late. On Friday, he found himself dissing Future as the legendary artist dropped off his new album, The Real Me.

This subsequently led to a diss track, as well as various videos, which were posted throughout the weekend. Overall, fans were a bit taken aback by all of this. After all, it is a one-sided feud that completely came out of nowhere. The artist then went after Atlanta as a whole, which led to even more confusion.

Now, it appears as though YoungBoy is taking aim at none other than Lil Baby. We say this because the artist liked a recent video from DJ Akademiks, in which he says Baby is struggling, while Gunna is thriving.

NBA YoungBoy Vs. Atlanta

Overall, this is just a continuation of their feud. YoungBoy has diss tracks against the likes of Lil Durk and even Lil Baby. With this Instagram like, he is simply doing what he has done in the past. Hating from up close, while also hating from afar.

The timing of all of this is certainly bizarre. Lil Baby has not dropped new music in some time. Meanwhile, Future and YoungBoy have never had tension in the past. This has all popped up out of nowhere, and YoungBoy's fans are a bit concerned about what's really going on here.