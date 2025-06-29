Issues between Houston rapper Sauce Walka and popular media personality Adam22 have gone public.

A clip surfaced on Saturday evening (June 28) in which Sauce Walka alleged that Adam offered his wife, Lena The Plug, to him for adult content on multiple occasions in the last 4-5 years. The beef between Adam and Sauce stems from the podcaster claiming that he and his wife make more money than the rapper in the adult entertainment industry.

On the latest episode of The Danza Project, Sauce refuted the claims when asked about the topic by Danza. Claiming cap, Sauce would say he and the women he manages in adult entertainment make more than the couple. “His wife will never,” Sauce tells Danza. “He (Adam22) knows his wife (Lena The Plug) ain't never made more money than me or none of b*tches I ever had. Man, that man can't see my hoes.”

Sauce would proceed to laugh at the claim before comparing his production company to Adam22’s production company. He continued: “He got a production studio. I got a production studio. My sh*t way bigger than his. And I have two in two different cities. I got a way bigger commercial portfolio than this guy.”

Sauce Walka & Adam22

While comparing their business, Sauce would reference Adam22’s recent claims that No Jumper, the popular media platform he launched in 2011, was going broke. “This man done nationally got on this muthaf*cka, said, ‘Gon broke, I’m falling off, I’m struggling, you guys, help us, thinking about letting go of No Jumper and just becoming White Pumper. The whole time, this man is a male comrade. You sit up here and watch whatever it is, you watch your wife get filet’d and sladed. Man, chill.”

Sauce Walka would allege that Adam22 has been offering the rapper his wife for years now. Calling it “weird,” Walka told Danza, “Then this man been trying to offer… This is all weird, blood. Been offering me his wife for four, five years since he first decided that he wanted to put her out there like that. He been like, ‘Yo Sauce can you…’ Nooo.”

Adam22 and Sauce Walka are some of the biggest names on the OnlyFans platform. They began creating content on the platform during the pandemic. Shortly after releasing his content, Sauce Walka started a management company for models and adult entertainers on OnlyFans.

Claiming he taught Adam the OnlyFans game, Sauce would proceed to insult the media personality. He said, “Really is funny to me. I mean, like, when I notice, man situation is nothing. I'm knowing. I know the top OnlyFans creators in America, in the world. Like, a lot of these women start off in my mention in COVID. Like, these people are late. I was doing this shit where it was like, we're getting $2 million a month. It was a whole different type of algorithm. You can't even tap into that algorithm anymore because it doesn't exist.”

Walka has taken his adult content commercial with the launch of two strip clubs in his hometown. When Danza mentioned it, Sauce claimed that his business doesn’t compare to Adam22’s Plug Talk. “the platform that he created, he made a whole platform to Plug Talk, all that sh*t that he made with that sh*t cannot with my third streamer.”

After they began dating in 2017, Adam22 and Lena The Plug began making adult content together, releasing their first sex tape that same year. The couple got married in 2023, three years after having their first child in 2020. They launched Plug Talk, an adult entertainment company, in 2023.

Interviewing and creating content with the biggest names in adult entertainment, Plug Talk appears to have become more popular than Adam22’s No Jumper imprint.