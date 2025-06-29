Sauce Walka Alleges Adam22 Offered Him His Wife, Lena The Plug, In The Danza Project Interview

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 347 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sauce Walka attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Sauce Walka appeared on Adam22's No Jumper show Sharp Tank in 2024. Walka claims he went on the show with Sharp out of respect.

Issues between Houston rapper Sauce Walka and popular media personality Adam22 have gone public. 

A clip surfaced on Saturday evening (June 28) in which Sauce Walka alleged that Adam offered his wife, Lena The Plug, to him for adult content on multiple occasions in the last 4-5 years. The beef between Adam and Sauce stems from the podcaster claiming that he and his wife make more money than the rapper in the adult entertainment industry. 

On the latest episode of The Danza Project, Sauce refuted the claims when asked about the topic by Danza. Claiming cap, Sauce would say he and the women he manages in adult entertainment make more than the couple. “His wife will never,” Sauce tells Danza. “He (Adam22) knows his wife (Lena The Plug) ain't never made more money than me or none of b*tches I ever had. Man, that man can't see my hoes.”

Sauce would proceed to laugh at the claim before comparing his production company to Adam22’s production company. He continued: “He got a production studio. I got a production studio. My sh*t way bigger than his. And I have two in two different cities. I got a way bigger commercial portfolio than this guy.” 

MORE: That Mexican OT Publicly Apologizes For His Comments On Using The N-Word

Sauce Walka & Adam22

While comparing their business, Sauce would reference Adam22’s recent claims that No Jumper, the popular media platform he launched in 2011, was going broke. “This man done nationally got on this muthaf*cka, said, ‘Gon broke, I’m falling off, I’m struggling, you guys, help us, thinking about letting go of No Jumper and just becoming White Pumper. The whole time, this man is a male comrade. You sit up here and watch whatever it is, you watch your wife get filet’d and sladed. Man, chill.”

Sauce Walka would allege that Adam22 has been offering the rapper his wife for years now. Calling it “weird,” Walka told Danza, “Then this man been trying to offer… This is all weird, blood. Been offering me his wife for four, five years since he first decided that he wanted to put her out there like that. He been like, ‘Yo Sauce can you…’ Nooo.”

Adam22 and Sauce Walka are some of the biggest names on the OnlyFans platform. They began creating content on the platform during the pandemic. Shortly after releasing his content, Sauce Walka started a management company for models and adult entertainers on OnlyFans.

Claiming he taught Adam the OnlyFans game, Sauce would proceed to insult the media personality. He said, “Really is funny to me. I mean, like, when I notice, man situation is nothing. I'm knowing. I know the top OnlyFans creators in America, in the world. Like, a lot of these women start off in my mention in COVID. Like, these people are late. I was doing this shit where it was like, we're getting $2 million a month. It was a whole different type of algorithm. You can't even tap into that algorithm anymore because it doesn't exist.”  

Walka has taken his adult content commercial with the launch of two strip clubs in his hometown. When Danza mentioned it, Sauce claimed that his business doesn’t compare to Adam22’s Plug Talk. “the platform that he created, he made a whole platform to Plug Talk, all that sh*t that he made with that sh*t cannot with my third streamer.”

After they began dating in 2017, Adam22 and Lena The Plug began making adult content together, releasing their first sex tape that same year. The couple got married in 2023, three years after having their first child in 2020. They launched Plug Talk, an adult entertainment company, in 2023. 

Interviewing and creating content with the biggest names in adult entertainment, Plug Talk appears to have become more popular than Adam22’s No Jumper imprint. 

Adam nor Lena The Plug has not replied to Sauce Walka’s clip at this time.

MORE: Adam22 & Lena The Plug Reignite The Jason Luv Saga With Yet Another Adult Video Tape

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Adam22JasonLuv Relationships Adam22 Responds To Jason Luv Bragging About Lena The Plug Sex Tape: "I Trusted You To Pork My Wife" 135.9K
lena the plug Pop Culture Who Is Lena The Plug? 34.7K
Adam22 Antonio Brown Lena The Plug Response Pop Culture Adam22 Blasts Antonio Brown For Shooting His Shot With Lena The Plug: "Piece Of S**t" 5.1K
ForTheLoveOfLenaWinner TV Who Won "For The Love Of Lena"? Adam22 Picks Lucky Man To Join His Wife In Bed 37.2K