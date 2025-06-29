News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Plug Talk
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Gossip
Sauce Walka Alleges Adam22 Offered Him His Wife, Lena The Plug, In The Danza Project Interview
Sauce Walka appeared on Adam22's No Jumper show Sharp Tank in 2024. Walka claims he went on the show with Sharp out of respect.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
June 29, 2025
4.6K Views