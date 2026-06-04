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Financial abuse
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Lena The Plug Seemingly Accuses Adam22 Of Financial Abuse
Lena The Plug stunned the internet on Wednesday evening when it was revealed that she filed for divorce from Adam22.
By
Alexander Cole
June 04, 2026