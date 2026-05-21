21 Savage Shares Photo Of His & Latto’s Newborn Baby In Arsenal Gear

Finally, 21 Savage and Latto have put years of speculation to rest, officially confirming that they are, in fact, an item. While the two were previously linked romantically, they hinted at their relationship far more than they ever openly acknowledged it. However, after Latto announced her pregnancy back in March, it became increasingly difficult for them to deny that the rumors were true.

This week, Latto confirmed that she gave birth to her first child with 21 Savage. The pregnancy announcement and the birth of her and 21’s child have both played a role in the rollout for her forthcoming album, BIG MAMA, which arrived on May 29th. The clip also featured footage of 21 Savage, giving fans the clearest confirmation yet that the two are together.

For 21 Savage, this journey hasn’t exactly unfolded in the public eye, but it’s clearly not something he’s unwilling to acknowledge anymore. After he was spotted at Arsenal’s historic match over the weekend, he shared a photo dump celebrating the win. The second slide included a photo of his newborn wearing Arsenal gear, with the post captioned, “We did it !!!!!!!! @arsenal.”

Savage also has three other children, including his sons Kamari and Ashaad, along with a daughter, Rhian.

21 Savage’s Newborn Is An Arsenal Fan

Savage’s appearance at the Arsenal match this weekend felt more surprising than his connection to Latto. During a halftime interview, Savage revealed that he’s been a lifelong supporter of the team. “I was born in London,” he said, per Complex. “That’s all I know is Arsenal. I’ve always been an Arsenal supporter my whole life.”