21 Savage Shares Photo Of His & Latto’s Newborn Baby In Arsenal Gear

BY Aron A.
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Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
It's been a big weekend for 21 Savage.

Finally, 21 Savage and Latto have put years of speculation to rest, officially confirming that they are, in fact, an item. While the two were previously linked romantically, they hinted at their relationship far more than they ever openly acknowledged it. However, after Latto announced her pregnancy back in March, it became increasingly difficult for them to deny that the rumors were true.

This week, Latto confirmed that she gave birth to her first child with 21 Savage. The pregnancy announcement and the birth of her and 21’s child have both played a role in the rollout for her forthcoming album, BIG MAMA, which arrived on May 29th. The clip also featured footage of 21 Savage, giving fans the clearest confirmation yet that the two are together.

For 21 Savage, this journey hasn’t exactly unfolded in the public eye, but it’s clearly not something he’s unwilling to acknowledge anymore. After he was spotted at Arsenal’s historic match over the weekend, he shared a photo dump celebrating the win. The second slide included a photo of his newborn wearing Arsenal gear, with the post captioned, “We did it !!!!!!!! @arsenal.”

Savage also has three other children, including his sons Kamari and Ashaad, along with a daughter, Rhian.

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21 Savage’s Newborn Is An Arsenal Fan 

Savage’s appearance at the Arsenal match this weekend felt more surprising than his connection to Latto. During a halftime interview, Savage revealed that he’s been a lifelong supporter of the team. “I was born in London,” he said, per Complex. “That’s all I know is Arsenal. I’ve always been an Arsenal supporter my whole life.”

The couple have yet to reveal the baby’s name, but with Latto’s upcoming album around the corner, that may be something she’s saving for release day. Check out Savage’s post above.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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