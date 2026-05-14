Fans Suspect Latto Has Already Given Birth To Her & 21 Savage's Child

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Recently, Latto announced that she was pregnant with 21 Savage's child, but now, fans think the baby has already arrived.

Just a couple of months ago, Latto revealed that she was expecting a child. At the time, there were all sorts of rumors that the artist was pregnant. In the end, those rumors and speculations turned out to be 100 percent factual.

At the same time, it was speculated that the father of her child was 21 Savage. For years, there were rumblings that the two were a couple. However, they never confirmed this to be the case. Once Latto announced her pregnancy, her relationship with 21 was revealed to the world.

Since that time, Latto has announced that her next album, Big Mama, will be her last. As of May 29, she will be retiring from the rap game. Whether or not she sticks to that plan remains to be seen.

What we do know is that fans are now speculating that she has already given birth to her child. This is all because of a video posted to social media, in which Latto reveals that she could not attend her recent Mother's Day event.

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Has Latto Given Birth?

Fans are speculating that her absence is a direct result of having given birth. Furthermore, throughout the video, a baby can be heard making some quiet noises. It is easy to put two and two together to deduce that perhaps Latto's child has been born.

While Latto has not made such an announcement, there are numerous fans on social media who are pushing this theory. Ultimately, it is not far-fetched, given the evidence that has been provided.

With that being said, the artist will officially announce the arrival of her child when she is ready to do so. In the meantime, her fans will gear up for the new album, which is two weeks away.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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