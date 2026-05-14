Just a couple of months ago, Latto revealed that she was expecting a child. At the time, there were all sorts of rumors that the artist was pregnant. In the end, those rumors and speculations turned out to be 100 percent factual.

At the same time, it was speculated that the father of her child was 21 Savage. For years, there were rumblings that the two were a couple. However, they never confirmed this to be the case. Once Latto announced her pregnancy, her relationship with 21 was revealed to the world.

Since that time, Latto has announced that her next album, Big Mama, will be her last. As of May 29, she will be retiring from the rap game. Whether or not she sticks to that plan remains to be seen.

What we do know is that fans are now speculating that she has already given birth to her child. This is all because of a video posted to social media, in which Latto reveals that she could not attend her recent Mother's Day event.

Has Latto Given Birth?

Fans are speculating that her absence is a direct result of having given birth. Furthermore, throughout the video, a baby can be heard making some quiet noises. It is easy to put two and two together to deduce that perhaps Latto's child has been born.

While Latto has not made such an announcement, there are numerous fans on social media who are pushing this theory. Ultimately, it is not far-fetched, given the evidence that has been provided.