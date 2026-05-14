Eminem and 50 Cent are two of the biggest artists in the history of hip-hop. Furthermore, they will forever be linked to one another thanks to various collaborations and bouts of mentorship. If you love hip-hop, then you probably have respect and admiration for these two.

Last night, the two ended up linking with one another in a very public way. As captured by the broadcast team, Em and Fif were sitting courtside together at the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers game. The game was taking place in Eminem's native Detroit, so it should come as no surprise that he would be in attendance.

As for 50 Cent, he is always showing up at NBA games, regardless of which teams are involved. Clearly, he wanted to take in an intriguing playoff matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's heavyweights. Regardless, the prospect of seeing Em and 50 together was enough to get fans both excited and nostalgic.

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Eminem & 50 Cent In The Building

Unfortunately, for Eminem specifically, the Detroit Pistons lost the game in overtime, despite having a big lead down the stretch. The Cleveland Cavaliers now lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 going down in Cleveland.

The winner of this series is going to go on to play the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Final. On the opposite side of the bracket, the Oklahoma City Thunder are awaiting the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves series. A Thunder and Spurs Western Conference Finals would be a huge needle-mover for the league.