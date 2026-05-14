Eminem & 50 Cent Reunite Courtside At Detroit Pistons Playoff Game

BY Alexander Cole
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Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Marshall Bruce Mathers III aka Eminem (R) and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attend the ceremony honoring Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/WireImage)
The Detroit Pistons lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers last night, with Eminem and 50 Cent in town to see it all go down.

Eminem and 50 Cent are two of the biggest artists in the history of hip-hop. Furthermore, they will forever be linked to one another thanks to various collaborations and bouts of mentorship. If you love hip-hop, then you probably have respect and admiration for these two.

Last night, the two ended up linking with one another in a very public way. As captured by the broadcast team, Em and Fif were sitting courtside together at the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers game. The game was taking place in Eminem's native Detroit, so it should come as no surprise that he would be in attendance.

As for 50 Cent, he is always showing up at NBA games, regardless of which teams are involved. Clearly, he wanted to take in an intriguing playoff matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's heavyweights. Regardless, the prospect of seeing Em and 50 together was enough to get fans both excited and nostalgic.

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Eminem & 50 Cent In The Building

Unfortunately, for Eminem specifically, the Detroit Pistons lost the game in overtime, despite having a big lead down the stretch. The Cleveland Cavaliers now lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 going down in Cleveland.

The winner of this series is going to go on to play the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Final. On the opposite side of the bracket, the Oklahoma City Thunder are awaiting the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves series. A Thunder and Spurs Western Conference Finals would be a huge needle-mover for the league.

As for the Eastern Conference, it does feel like this is the year the Knicks break out and go back to the NBA Finals.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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