Latto Reveals If She's Ready To Have Another Baby

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Latto Reveals If Ready To Have Another Baby
Jun 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) and rapper Latto interact after a victory against the Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
21 Savage recently asked Latto to have another baby with him, but it seems like she's still thinking about it these days.

Latto recently stopped by Capital XTRA to talk about her new album Big Mama, her relationship with 21 Savage, and the recent birth of their child. She's still riding a motherhood high, which made the hosts ask her if she's thinking about expanding her family anytime soon. As it turns out, things have been so busy for the Atlanta femcee that she's still thinking about it, and probably has a lot left to consider.

"Ooh, I don't know," she remarked, later speaking about her baby girl. "She's so perfect. Like, I would. But then I'd be like, oof... That day was the best day of my life, but the most painful day of my life, too. So, I don't know, I don't know. We got to wait for her to get a little older. We got to revisit it... I will say this. I'm either gon' be one and done or I'm gon' have a tribe... It depends. If this business venture come through that I've been praying on, I'll pop them out... I really wanted a girl real bad, so I got what I wanted."

Elsewhere, Big Mama spoke on feeling amazing about being someone's mother every day. But she also revealed she had planned to have an unmedicated water birth, but pulled out due to how painful it was.

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Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

For those unaware, 21 Savage wants another baby with Latto. He recently shared a special message for her on Instagram while reacting to her snaps from her "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat. "Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee [three heart-eyed emojis]," Savage wrote.

We will see if they take it slow or if they both get some serious baby fever. In any case, fans are very happy for the couple and are wishing them the best on this parenthood journey, wherever it takes them.

Elsewhere, Latto is still as head-turning as ever, as fans praised her new bikini pics following childbirth. With a tour on the way too, it's been great to see her balance personal joy with career success. Hopefully that balance continues no matter how big their family gets.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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