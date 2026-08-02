Latto Reveals If She's Ready To Have Another Baby

Latto recently stopped by Capital XTRA to talk about her new album Big Mama, her relationship with 21 Savage, and the recent birth of their child. She's still riding a motherhood high, which made the hosts ask her if she's thinking about expanding her family anytime soon. As it turns out, things have been so busy for the Atlanta femcee that she's still thinking about it, and probably has a lot left to consider.

"Ooh, I don't know," she remarked, later speaking about her baby girl. "She's so perfect. Like, I would. But then I'd be like, oof... That day was the best day of my life, but the most painful day of my life, too. So, I don't know, I don't know. We got to wait for her to get a little older. We got to revisit it... I will say this. I'm either gon' be one and done or I'm gon' have a tribe... It depends. If this business venture come through that I've been praying on, I'll pop them out... I really wanted a girl real bad, so I got what I wanted."

Elsewhere, Big Mama spoke on feeling amazing about being someone's mother every day. But she also revealed she had planned to have an unmedicated water birth, but pulled out due to how painful it was.

Latto & 21 Savage's Relationship

For those unaware, 21 Savage wants another baby with Latto. He recently shared a special message for her on Instagram while reacting to her snaps from her "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat. "Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee [three heart-eyed emojis]," Savage wrote.

We will see if they take it slow or if they both get some serious baby fever. In any case, fans are very happy for the couple and are wishing them the best on this parenthood journey, wherever it takes them.