Latto Shuts Down Critic Over Travel With Her Newborn

A video of Latto traveling with her newborn sparked criticism online from a user on X, and the rapper quickly fired back.

The rapper welcomed her first child earlier this year after months of speculation surrounding her pregnancy. Although Latto has largely kept details about the birth private, fans have long suspected that she's in a relationship with fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage . Upon the arrival of her baby girl, Latto has seemingly confirmed the rumors to be true . Still, the rapper has continued to keep that part of her personal life out of the spotlight while occasionally sharing moments from her transition into motherhood.

The social media user also added that there was "no amount of money" that would cause him to travel with a baby in that manner. Not one to shy away from a good clapback, Latto had little patience for the criticism. She kept things brief when she replied, "Good thing this not yo child bitch boy."

Watching a celebrity embrace motherhood online often comes with unsolicited opinions. Latto experienced that firsthand after sharing a video of herself pushing her newborn in a stroller toward a private jet. The Atlanta rapper recently posted the clip on social media as she continues to give fans small glimpses into life after welcoming her first child . The moment quickly made its way through X, where one user questioned whether it was safe to fly with a newborn because of the pressure changes that can occur during takeoff and landing.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.