Latto Shuts Down Critic Over Travel With Her Newborn

Watching a celebrity embrace motherhood online often comes with unsolicited opinions. Latto experienced that firsthand after sharing a video of herself pushing her newborn in a stroller toward a private jet. The Atlanta rapper recently posted the clip on social media as she continues to give fans small glimpses into life after welcoming her first child. The moment quickly made its way through X, where one user questioned whether it was safe to fly with a newborn because of the pressure changes that can occur during takeoff and landing.
The social media user also added that there was "no amount of money" that would cause him to travel with a baby in that manner. Not one to shy away from a good clapback, Latto had little patience for the criticism. She kept things brief when she replied, "Good thing this not yo child bitch boy."
Read More: Latto Seemingly Confirms She Gave Birth And 21 Savage Is The Father
A Happy First-Time Mom
The rapper welcomed her first child earlier this year after months of speculation surrounding her pregnancy. Although Latto has largely kept details about the birth private, fans have long suspected that she's in a relationship with fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage. Upon the arrival of her baby girl, Latto has seemingly confirmed the rumors to be true. Still, the rapper has continued to keep that part of her personal life out of the spotlight while occasionally sharing moments from her transition into motherhood.
This time, one of those moments came with a blunt response for a critic who questioned how she was traveling with her newborn. Check it out below.