- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants A Surrogate For His Next BabyThe 40-year-old said he's got "baby fever" and added that his seven-year-old wants to be a big sister already.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLatto Appears To Get Baby Fever In Cute VideoLatto appears to have baby fever in a video that's circulating on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicKeyshia Ka'Oir Demands Another Baby From Gucci Mane: "I Need Me Anotha One"Keyshia Ka'Oir posts throwback maternity photos and tells Gucci Mane that she's ready to have another baby with him.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureRihanna Wants "3 Or 4" Kids Within 10 Years With Or Without A PartnerRihanna may not know every detail of her 10-year plan, but kids are definitely in her future, even if she isn't in a relationship.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTamar Braxton Wants "Coronavirus Miracle Baby," Later Clarifies RemarksTamar Braxton shared on Instagram that she hoped for a "Coronavirus miracle baby" and people weren't thrilled about her choice of words.By Erika Marie
- MusicKehlani Shares Photo Of Daughter Adeya Nomi: Report#BabyFever alert. By Aida C.
- MusicOffset Shares Photo Of Besties Kulture & KaleaOffset a.k.a Mr. #FatherOfFour shares a picture of his two baby girls. By Aida C.
- MusicCardi B & Offset Share Easter Family Photo With Baby KultureCardi B & Offset share an adorable family photo with baby Kulture. By Aida C.
- MusicCurren$y Celebrates Soon-To-Be Fatherhood With Double Feature Baby ShowersCurren$y will be "rolling pampers" soon.By Milca P.