Latto can be seen appearing to get baby fever while holding up a child in a video that’s made it’s way to social media. In the clip, Latto gets giddy as she walks over and takes a baby from another person off-camera.

TheShadeRoom shared the video on Instagram, Saturday. “She’s giving rich auntie vibes,” one fan commented on the clip. Another wrote: “I commend people who want children.” One more user remarked: “They are nice to hold but it feels better when it’s time to give them back.” Latto has spoken about wanting children at multiple points in the past.

Latto At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Latto accepts the Best New Artist award presented by Sprite onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Speaking with Cosmopolitan, last month, she revealed that she “idolizes” motherhood. She told the outlet: “I want to be a mom so bad. Let me tell you, I think moms are superheroes. Man, I literally idolize motherhood. Like, with Mother’s Day, I get all my friends that have kids, my grandmas, my aunties, cousins, anyone who’s a mom around me, I send them flowers and gifts. I don’t play. I send my assistant to Chanel to get, like, 10 bags for everybody I know. I’m obsessed. My TikTok algorithm is all moms talking about their experiences and packing like, ‘Get ready with me.’ Moms cleaning up after their kids. It’s so weird.”

Latto Holds Up A Baby

While Latto has spoken about wanting kids on multiple occasions, she’s kept the identity of her partner private. She also explained that decision while speaking with Cosmopolitan. “If something is special to me, I’m going to keep it close to me because everything else has to be front and center about my life,” Latto told the outlet. Check out the clip of Latto picking up another person’s baby above.

