21 Savage Asks Latto To Have Another Baby With Him After Sexy "Okayyy" Video

Latto recently dropped the "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat, which coincided with their tour announcement earlier this week. It's a very sleek, sexy, and sultry visual, and the former's boo 21 Savage certainly took note of it. Via his Instagram account, he reposted his partner's IG recap of the shoot. Not only that, but he asked her to have another baby with him.

"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee [three heart-eyed emojis]," Savage wrote, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. Many fans noted how this is one of the most overt, open, and public displays of affection he's had for Latto over the course of their once-secret and still-scrutinized relationship, if not the most overt.

Latto and 21 Savage welcomed a child together earlier this year, which matched with her Big Mama album rollout. Following years of romance rumors, they finally popped out and confirmed them.

Now, the Atlanta femcee is focused on her new music and her next career steps with Big Mama's arrival. And 21 is happy to watch it all go down with a smile.

Is 21 Savage Married?

For those unaware, Latto and 21 Savage's relationship had many question marks, and fans are still trying to figure everything out. This is because many fans though he was still married (if ever at all) to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of two of his kids. They reportedly tied the knot a few years ago in connection to Savage's visa case, but fans never got outright confirmation about that.

The femcee told The Breakfast Club recently that Joseph and 21 never married. But she didn't go into more detail, emphasizing he should be the one to tell his own story.

But Latto and 21 Savage are doing well with these family dynamics, as Joseph has been showing them love amid this new life phase. So it doesn't seem like there is any tension to speak on here.