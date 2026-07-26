21 Savage Asks Latto To Have Another Baby With Him After Sexy "Okayyy" Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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21 Savage Asks Latto Have Another Baby Okayyy Video
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
21 Savage and Latto recently welcomed a child together, although it wasn't enough to quell a lot of rumors about their relationship.

Latto recently dropped the "Okayyy" music video with Doja Cat, which coincided with their tour announcement earlier this week. It's a very sleek, sexy, and sultry visual, and the former's boo 21 Savage certainly took note of it. Via his Instagram account, he reposted his partner's IG recap of the shoot. Not only that, but he asked her to have another baby with him.

"Can we have another 1 pleaseeeeeeeee [three heart-eyed emojis]," Savage wrote, as caught by The Shade Room on Instagram. Many fans noted how this is one of the most overt, open, and public displays of affection he's had for Latto over the course of their once-secret and still-scrutinized relationship, if not the most overt.

Latto and 21 Savage welcomed a child together earlier this year, which matched with her Big Mama album rollout. Following years of romance rumors, they finally popped out and confirmed them.

Now, the Atlanta femcee is focused on her new music and her next career steps with Big Mama's arrival. And 21 is happy to watch it all go down with a smile.

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Is 21 Savage Married?

For those unaware, Latto and 21 Savage's relationship had many question marks, and fans are still trying to figure everything out. This is because many fans though he was still married (if ever at all) to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of two of his kids. They reportedly tied the knot a few years ago in connection to Savage's visa case, but fans never got outright confirmation about that.

The femcee told The Breakfast Club recently that Joseph and 21 never married. But she didn't go into more detail, emphasizing he should be the one to tell his own story.

But Latto and 21 Savage are doing well with these family dynamics, as Joseph has been showing them love amid this new life phase. So it doesn't seem like there is any tension to speak on here.

Nevertheless, this "Okayyy" shoot shoutout should finally put rumors around the hip-hop couple to bed. Now, they are finally free and happy to show each other all the love on social media.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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