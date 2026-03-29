21 Savage Allegedly Catches Rapper's Jokes About Fathering Latto's Child

It's all but explicitly confirmed that the father of Latto's unborn child is 21 Savage, although many fans would still appreciate further confirmation. Nevertheless, other fans continue to joke about the femcee's pregnancy, specifically about them being the father. One particular fan's fantasy, who just so happens to be rapper Lil Zay, allegedly caught Savage's attention online.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, about a week ago, Zay shared an edited image of him caressing the Atlanta femcee's belly, as visible in her pregnancy announcement post. "I guess the cats out the bag now, I can’t believe it," he captioned the post. "I’m loss for words this moment means everything to me. The fact that we’re bringing our family together this is all I could ever ask for makes me one of the most happiest men on this earth. congratulations to us."

In the week since, Zay apparently shared the post on his IG Story, and may have tagged 21. That's because 21 allegedly saw this Story post about the pregnancy and fatherhood joke. Lil Zay also responded to coverage of this on some Instagram Story posts of his own.

The posts remarked on his trolling and how he got the Atlanta MC's attention. Zay also responded to "sensitive" backlash from "annoying asf" fans who "can't take no jokes," pointing to many other folks making similar jokes who aren't getting as much pushback.

Many fans presumed that 21 might find this funny, and Lil Zay was reportedly happy to share his catching of the post online. But we won't know until Savage speaks up.

Is 21 Savage Still Married?

In fact, 21 Savage recently addressed Latto's pregnancy announcement after keeping quiet for a few days. "Big Mama Not The Little 1," he captioned a repost on his Instagram Story of his purported partner's PAPER Magazine cover.