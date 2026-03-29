21 Savage Allegedly Catches Rapper's Jokes About Fathering Latto's Child

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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21 Savage Catches Rapper Jokes Fathering Latto Child
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage looks during the fourth quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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21 Savage recently broke his silence on Latto's pregnancy announcement, and he might have something to say to this MC.

It's all but explicitly confirmed that the father of Latto's unborn child is 21 Savage, although many fans would still appreciate further confirmation. Nevertheless, other fans continue to joke about the femcee's pregnancy, specifically about them being the father. One particular fan's fantasy, who just so happens to be rapper Lil Zay, allegedly caught Savage's attention online.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, about a week ago, Zay shared an edited image of him caressing the Atlanta femcee's belly, as visible in her pregnancy announcement post. "I guess the cats out the bag now, I can’t believe it," he captioned the post. "I’m loss for words this moment means everything to me. The fact that we’re bringing our family together this is all I could ever ask for makes me one of the most happiest men on this earth. congratulations to us."

In the week since, Zay apparently shared the post on his IG Story, and may have tagged 21. That's because 21 allegedly saw this Story post about the pregnancy and fatherhood joke. Lil Zay also responded to coverage of this on some Instagram Story posts of his own.

The posts remarked on his trolling and how he got the Atlanta MC's attention. Zay also responded to "sensitive" backlash from "annoying asf" fans who "can't take no jokes," pointing to many other folks making similar jokes who aren't getting as much pushback.

Many fans presumed that 21 might find this funny, and Lil Zay was reportedly happy to share his catching of the post online. But we won't know until Savage speaks up.

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Is 21 Savage Still Married?

In fact, 21 Savage recently addressed Latto's pregnancy announcement after keeping quiet for a few days. "Big Mama Not The Little 1," he captioned a repost on his Instagram Story of his purported partner's PAPER Magazine cover.

However, this presumed parenthood announcement for both MCs fell under scrutiny due to 21 Savage's marriage amid his purported Latto relationship. He reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 after his visa case, but she reportedly liked the femcee's pregnancy announcement on Instagram. It's unclear exactly where they all stand at press time, but it looks amicable right now.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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