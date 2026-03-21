Fans Find More Details Connecting 21 Savage & Latto In New Music Video

Latto has fans very excited for her new album Big Mama, especially after the release and music video of its single, "Business & Personal." However, this revelation came along with another update. She's expecting a child, and it's all but confirmed that 21 Savage is the father.

Since this broke two nights ago (the wee hours of Friday, March 20), fans have been dissecting the visuals to this song and scrutinizing their relationship, which has been part of the rumor mill for years. We already caught wind of 21 Savage's hand caressing Latto in the MV, but fans noticed other details.

One of them is a tattoo that the Atlanta femcee has of a knife, pointing squarely at 21. As recapped by XXL on Instagram, the music video also shows off baby photos of the two.

As such, all that fans need to settle this conversation for good is an explicit statement from either artist. Of course, they've strongly hinted at their romance a lot in the past. While this basically confirms what we already know, it's still compelling to see folks get all the details.

21 Savage's Arm Tattoo

The "Business & Personal" video also shows off other visual details, such as the tattoos on 21 Savage's hand and arm that initially tipped fans off to the relationship this time around. Also, there is a pregnancy scrapbook with a test included, as well as date-stamped pictures of the journey with descriptions.

However, not everyone's happy for 21 Savage and Latto. Boxer and former NFL player Le'Veon Bell took to Twitter with some direct shade towards the couple, which he later doubled down on.

"Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT .. and that’s who today’s women look up to? we’re doomed," Bell tweeted. "Bro, can somebody tell me what I said [that] was wrong?" he said in a video message amid the backlash. "What did I say that was wrong? All I said was facts. I only said facts. I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying nobody has to be perfect. We're all human beings. Nobody's perfect. But I want to know, in this situation here, what did I say to get everybody all riled up? Like, what did I do? I only said facts."