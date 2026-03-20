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Music
Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song
Latto and Drake have formed a close friendship in hip-hop via collabs like "Housekeeping Knows," but some fans remain skeptical.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
March 20, 2026